(Stanton) -- Stanton/Essex head football coach Jeff Grebin will get a look at his team in a Friday night atmosphere for the first time tomorrow evening. And he's not exactly sure what to expect from his side or the other side.
The Vikings hit the road for a Week 0 matchup with a Murray team coming off a 3-6 season in 2018.
“I really don’t know anything (about Murray),” Grebin said. “We played them a couple years ago, so we can kind of go by what they did. The coaching staff is still in place, and we anticipate they will do a lot of the same things they did a couple years ago.”
With Stanton joining with Essex for this year’s season, the bigger mystery might be how they look. Last year, Keygan Day and Colby Royal combined to take snaps for Stanton’s playoff qualifier. Meanwhile, Colton Thornburg was putting together a 1,000-yard rushing season and passing for more than 700 yards as the Essex quarterback.
“We’re looking at five different guys at the quarterback spot,” Grebin said. “Caden Henderson from Essex has done a little bit, Colton Thornburg has done a little bit and Colby, Carter Johnson and Keygan Day have got some reps. We’ve tried to narrow that field down to one or two guys, and we’ve got some of those guys jumping in and willing to play on the line.”
Coach Grebin adds Tristan Frank and Quentin Thornburg are another pair of names to watch along the offensive and defensive line. However, they’re still working on ironing out a number of other positions.
“We’re struggling at times as a coaching staff,” he said. “The three of us – with Coach (Chase) Heinold coming on board – we all three see different things in each of the kids. We scrutinize the film and have some sessions, and it takes us awhile to hammer out who is going to play what position. I just hope we can get those reps in by this Friday so we can look a little sharper.”
Brent Barnett and Tom Moore will have the play-by-play of Stanton/Essex taking the trip to Murray on Friday evening. It can only be heard online at our KMAX-Stream linked here. Kickoff is slated for 7:00.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Grebin below.