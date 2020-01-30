(Stanton) -- The Stanton girls and CAM boys stepped out of conference Thursday and garnered non-conference, confidence-boosting victories on KMA-FM 99.1
Girls: Stanton 50 CAM 36
Stanton overcame a sluggish start and pulled away late behind hot three-point shooting for their 15th win of the season.
"Winning a game of that magnitude is very big for us going into districts," Coach Dave Snyder told KMA Sports.
CAM controlled the first quarter and took a 12-5 lead into the second. Stanton found a rhythm in the second quarter and outscored CAM 20-8 to take a 25-20 lead into halftime. The Viqueens' monster quarter was aided by six three-pointers.
"We did come out with deer in the headlights to start with," Snyder said. "Got down a little bit. Obviously, fighting back in the second quarter and taking a five-point lead into halftime was a big deal."
Freshman Abby Burke was key in the Viqueens' strong second quarter. Burke buried four triples and scored all of her 12 total points in the second frame.
"This was a very important game tonight and I thought we played really well," Burke said. "Just hitting the first one right off the start really got me going."
In the third quarter, Stanton extended their lead to 35-28 going into the fourth. CAM began the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run to trim the margin to 37-35 with less than six minutes left. Stanton then closed the game on a 13-1 run to put the game on ice.
Freshman Jenna Stephens led the Viqueens with 15 points and seven rebounds. Hope Ogletree added 12 points while senior Kami Tibben did a little bit of everything for the Viqueens with six points and 10 rebounds.
CAM was led in the defeat by 10 points from Sammi Jahde. Zoey Baylor and Molly Venteicher contributed eight and seven respectively. The Cougars fall to 13-4 on the season and will next face Woodbine on Tuesday.
With the win, Stanton improves to 15-2 on the season. The Viqueens will have a quick turnaround, facing Essex tomorrow night in Essex.
The complete interviews with Burke and Coach Snyder can be viewed below.
Boys: CAM 51 Stanton 49
Connor McKee's game-winning layup with less than 30 seconds thwarted a Stanton comeback and gave CAM a hard-fought road victory Thursday night in what could be a district playoff preview.
"I knew it was going to pry be a close ballgame," Coach Nick Hodges said. "They made a run, but luckily, we held on. We've had several close losses, it's good for us this close to the postseason, to have a tight win."
CAM led 16-11 after one quarter and outscored Stanton 14-6 in the second to take a 30-17 lead into halftime. Stanton began the third on a 9-2 run to whittle the deficit down to three, but CAM finished the third quarter strong and took a 43-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
CAM and Stanton traded baskets early in the fourth, with CAM holding a 47-39 lead with just under four minutes left. CAM extended the lead to 49-39 but Stanton responded by scoring 10 straight and tying the game at 49 with an Easton Hultman jumper with just under a minute left. CAM quickly responded with a layup from junior Connor McKee with less than 30 seconds remaining. Stanton's three-point attempts to take the lead fell short and CAM corralled a timely offensive rebound on a missed free-throw to secure the victory.
McKee, who was starting in place of the injured Colby Rich, finished the evening with 10 points and eight rebounds and his first career game-winner.
"I saw Ethan (Arp) dribbling by the wing," McKee said. "I saw two guys go up on him, so I just automatically cut down. He made a nice pass to me. I felt a guy on my shoulder, so I just turned around and hit the layup."
"Connor is just an athlete," Hodges said. "I constantly tell him you have to be more aggressive on the offensive end. He stepped in and did a great job. His points were big and we needed all them tonight."
Nathan Hensley paced the Cougars in scoring with 14 points. Hensley also drew the defensive assignment of guarding Stanton's Tyler Peterson, who came into Thursday's contest averaging 23 points per game. Hensley's stingy defense held Peterson to seven points on 3/12 shooting.
"He's a really good player," Hensley said. "My goal was to lock him down. He likes his right and I knew that, so I was just trying to keep uncomfortable and stay on his right."
"I thought he kept him at bay pretty much all night and that was a big deal for us," Hodges said of Hensley's defense.
Ben Tibken also posted 10 points and corralled eight rebounds.
Stanton was led in the defeat by 13 points from Colton Thornburg. Carter Johnson added 12 and Easton Hultman scored 10 for the Vikings, who now fall to 13-2 on the season and will face Essex tomorrow night.
CAM improves to 12-4 on the season and will now turn their attention to Tuesday's contest with Woodbine.
"I always tell the boys that a win is a win," Hodges said. "It doesn't have to be pretty and those last few minutes weren't overly pretty for us. We're back on a winning streak, this is our third straight, so we need to keep that momentum rolling and into the postseason."
The complete interviews with McKee, Hensley and Coach Hodges can be viewed below.