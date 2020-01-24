(Malvern) -- For the first time since 2012, the Stanton girls are Corner Conference Tournament champions. The Viqueens took down Sidney 38-21 Friday night at East Mills High School.
"This means a whole lot," Stanton head coach Dave Snyder told KMA Sports after the game. "Sidney has ruled the roost here in the Corner Conference. I know they were shorthanded tonight, but we came in saying this is ours. We were the number one seed and felt this was ours to take. That's all there is to it."
It was the third time Stanton had faced Sidney this season. The Cowgirls won the previous two games, and came into the tournament as the four-time defending champions. Coach Snyder credited the team's defensive effort for the successful night. The Viqueens were able to hold the Cowgirls under double digits until the fourth quarter.
"That defense was pretty key," he said. "The only way you stay in a game is playing good defense. We did that and that was the name of the game. We knew that coming in."
The Viqueens had big nights from the freshman duo of Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens. Johnson had 10 points, nine rebounds, and five steals, while Stephens also scored 10 points. Additionally, freshman Abby Burke came off the bench and put up eight points and knocked down a pair of three pointers.
"This was the last chance to win this for our seniors," Stephens said. "Last year they came close and then their freshman year. This year it was nice to get them that win, and also for us starting off our high school careers."
The victory moves Stanton to 13-2 overall, while Sidney dropped to 7-7. The Cowgirls were led in the loss by freshman Avery Dowling's six points, all of which came from three-point shots.
Video interviews with Coach Snyder, Johnson, and Stephens can be found below.
GIRLS CONSOLATION: East Mills 53 Fremont-Mills 31
Senior forward Alex Knop dropped a game high 20 points to help lead East Mills to a 53-31 consolation win over Fremont-Mills Friday night. The Wolverines also had a nice performance from freshman Emily Williams who scored 14 points.
"Anytime you can beat a team like FM, they are great competitors and I have a lot of respect for Coach Weldon," East Mills head coach Blair Holman said. "It was our first complete game of the year from start to finish. It was good to see and it opened our eyes that that's how we can play."
The Wolverines, who are now 9-3 overall, jumped out to a 14-4 lead before going up 30-15 at the break. A 16-4 third quarter helped put the game out of reach for the Knights. FM fell to 7-7 with the loss. They had a pair of players score nine points in the defeat: junior Kenna Howard and senior Courtney Goodman.
Video interviews with Coach Holman and Knop can be found below.