(KMAland) -- Stanton and Griswold have announced several schedule changes for the upcoming football season.
Stanton/Essex will play Griswold in a home and home this season, and Griswold has added a Week 0 game with Ar-We-Va.
Here's a look at the schedules:
Stanton/Essex Schedule
August 23 - at Murray
August 30 - at Lamoni
September 7 - CAM, Anita
September 14 - at Bedford
September 20 - BYE
September 27 - East Mills (Homecoming)
October 4 - at Griswold
October 11 - Sidney
October 18 - Griswold (at Essex - non-district)
October 25 - Fremont-Mills
Griswold Schedule
August 23 - at Griswold
August 30 - at Southeast Warren
September 6 - East Union
September 13 - East Mills
September 20 - at Sidney
September 27 - at Fremont-Mills
October 4 - Stanton/Essex (Homecoming)
October 11 - BYE
October 18 - at Essex vs. Stanton/Essex
October 25 - at Bedford
