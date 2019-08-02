High School Football

(KMAland) -- Stanton and Griswold have announced several schedule changes for the upcoming football season.

Stanton/Essex will play Griswold in a home and home this season, and Griswold has added a Week 0 game with Ar-We-Va.

Here's a look at the schedules:

Stanton/Essex Schedule 

August 23 - at Murray

August 30 - at Lamoni

September 7 - CAM, Anita

September 14 - at Bedford

September 20 - BYE

September 27 - East Mills (Homecoming)

October 4 - at Griswold

October 11 - Sidney

October 18 - Griswold (at Essex - non-district)

October 25 - Fremont-Mills

Griswold Schedule 

August 23 - at Griswold

August 30 - at Southeast Warren

September 6 - East Union

September 13 - East Mills

September 20 - at Sidney

September 27 - at Fremont-Mills

October 4 - Stanton/Essex (Homecoming)

October 11 - BYE

October 18 - at Essex vs. Stanton/Essex

October 25 - at Bedford

KMA Sports reported several other Week 0 games that have been scheduled earlier this week. Find the story linked here.

Tags