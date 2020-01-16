(Villisca) -- Stanton's basketball teams will head into next week's Corner Conference Tournament with some added momentum thanks to sweep of Southwest Valley Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
GIRLS: Stanton 49 Southwest Valley 34
Stanton's girls relied on a strong second half, suffocating defense and a pair of freshman to capture their 10th win of the season.
"It's nice to come into a place, play against a very good opponent and set yourself up for the conference tournament," Stanton Coach Dave Snyder told KMA Sports.
The Viqueens led 9-6 after one quarter and took a 20-16 lead into the break. They made the proper halftime adjustments and outscored Southwest Valley 13-5 to put the game out of reach at 33-21. The Timberwolves got as close as seven in the fourth quarter but could not get any closer, allowing Stanton to preserve the victory.
Offensively, Stanton was led by the freshman duo of Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens---a tandem that is likely to cause Corner Conference coaches headaches for the next four years.
Johnson posted a team-high 14 points while Stephens chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds.
"We started off kinda slow," Stephens said. "Once we settled, we really got going."
"We set some big goals tonight and it went really well," Johnson added.
Defensively, the Viqueens gave up nothing easy and held Southwest Valley's trio of Jentry Schafer, Kayley Myers and Rylie Jacobs to a combined 12 points, less than half their nightly average.
"We did make some adjustments as they tried to attack the baseline side of things and then they went back to attack the free-throw line, our adjustments in those situations worked pretty well," Snyder said.
Hope Ogletree scored nine points, Kami Tibben added seven and Abby Burke hit a pair of timely triples to finish the night with six points. The Viqueens now move to 10-2 on the season and will prepare for next week's Corner Conference Tournament. They will begin tournament action Tuesday against Essex.
Southwest Valley was led in the defeat by six points from Norah Lund. The Timberwolves fall to 6-6 on the season and will next be in action Tuesday night when they travel to Nodaway Valley.
The complete interviews with Stephens, Johnson and Coach Snyder can be viewed below.
BOYS: Stanton 68 Southwest Valley 49
Stanton weathered multiple Southwest Valley runs and left Villisca with a 68-49 non-conference victory Thursday evening.
"Overall, good place to get a win," Stanton Coach Kevin Blunt said, "We did a lot of things right, we'll keep working on some of the things we didn't do right."
Stanton led 19-6 after one quarter but Southwest Valley mounted a comeback in the second, whittling the lead down to six before Stanton closed the quarter on an 11-4 run to take a 35-19 lead into the break. Southwest Valley got no closer than 12 in the second half, allowing the Vikings to pull away for their ninth win of the year.
Sophomore Carter Johnson followed his sister's stellar performance with one of his own. Johnson finished the evening with a team-high 14 points.
"Driving to the the basket and others driving to the basket led to some kick-out shots that helped us throughout the game," Johnson said.
Johnson was one of four Vikings to reach double-figures Thursday night. Jack Roberts, Easton Hultman and Tyler Peterson scored 12, 12 and 11 points respectively in the victory.
"We do a really good job of getting the ball to the guys that are moving well and shooting well," Blunt said. "Obviously, we're going to be a little tougher to guard if we've got several threats to score."
Southwest Valley was led in the defeat by 12 points from Blaine Venteicher. Tyler Pearson and Adam Harris added 11 and nine respectively. The Timberwolves fall to 3-9 on the season and will face Nodaway Valley Tuesday night in Greenfield.
Stanton moves to 9-2 on the season and will now turn their attention to the Corner Conference Tournament, where they will look to capture their fourth tournament title in the past five years. The Vikings will begin tournament action Tuesday against Essex in Clarinda.
"There's four solid teams that can play well, light it up on a night and beat anybody," Blunt said. "We're looking to be as consistent as we can, play as well as we can and hopefully give ourselves a chance to play for the championship on Saturday night."
The complete interviews with Johnson and Coach Blunt can be viewed below.