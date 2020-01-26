(Griswold) -- Tyler Peterson’s latest brilliant performance and a sterling defensive game plan helped Stanton make history on Saturday night.
The Vikings (12-1) took a 48-38 win over East Mills (11-2) to capture the Corner Conference boys tournament championship. In the process, they joined their girls in sweeping the tournaments for the first time in school history.
“The tournament adds a lot more excitement to everything,” Stanton co-coach Kevin Blunt said, “and it sure was tonight.”
The Vikings started hot by scoring the first six and eight of the first 10 points in the game. Another 12-3 run in the second period continued to push Stanton closer and closer to their third straight and fourth tournament championship in the last five years.
While East Mills, which came back from a 15-point deficit in December to shock Stanton, continued to battle, they would never get closer than six.
“We knew (they) would be ready to play,” Blunt said. “It was one of those games where every possession matters. I’m just glad our kids had a few more better possessions.”
Many of those possessions finished with the ball in Peterson’s hands. The senior standout had 24 points and 20 rebounds in the victory, posting one of the most legendary performances in Corner Conference Tournament history.
“It’s very special,” Peterson said. “especially against a team like that.”
While Peterson, who made a running near-halfcourt 3-pointer to finish the third period, was handling things on offense, the defense was spearheaded by the duo of Keygan Day and Colton Thornburg.
East Mills senior Michael Schafer entered the game averaging 23.0 points per game. However, Day and Thornburg teamed up to hold him to just four points.
“Coach (Dave) Snyder did a great job of trying to get the ball out of his hands as much as we could,” Blunt said. “We knew he would get some wins, but we just wanted to get a few more wins. We were able to do that throughout.”
“I watched probably a whole day worth of film on Michael,” Day said. “He’s a great player, and he’s going to get buckets regardless. It was my idea to box-and-one him, try to shut him down and that’s exactly what we did.”
The Vikings forced 23 turnovers and had 15 steals on the night with four players nabbing multiple. Peterson and Carter Johnson had four steals each while Thornburg had three and Day finished with two.
Nic Duysen was the lone player in double figures for East Mills with 13 points and eight rebounds. The two teams will meet again in Stanton on Tuesday.
View complete video interviews with Coach Blunt, Day and Peterson below.
Consolation: Sidney 43 Fremont-Mills 41
The hot shooting of Garett Phillips continued on Saturday night, as Sidney (7-7) nabbed a 43-41 win over Fremont-Mills (6-10) to take third place in the Corner tournament.
Phillips and Noah Jorgenson had 16 points to lead the Cowboys in the win, narrowly holding on as Cooper Langfelt’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell just long.
“It seems like the last five or six games the last couple seasons comes down to the end (against Fremont-Mills),” Sidney coach Kent Larsen said. “I was holding my breath a bit on that last shot. It looked good when he released it.”
The first half was hardly an offensive clinic for the two teams, as Sidney took an 18-16 advantage into the break. Still, the two teams kept shooting and combined for 10 third-quarter 3-pointers.
Fremont-Mills led by as many as six in the third, but Phillips and Jorgenson canned back-to-back 3-pointers as part of an 8-0 run to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
Philips made a trio of treys to continue his hot shooting over the past four games.
“I was lacking confidence the first half of the season,” Phillips said. “I got in the gym during Christmas break, and I started to build that confidence back up.”
Fremont-Mills didn’t have any players in double figures, but Jake Malcom and Taylor Reed had nine points each while Eli Owen and Langfelt finished with eight apiece.
View complete video interviews with Coach Larsen and Phillips below.