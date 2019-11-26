(Stanton) -- The Stanton Viqueens took care of Bedford 56-26 Monday night to improve to 2-0. Their second 25+ point victory of the season.
"We've got a lot of things to improve on, but winning games on the way to making that improvement is what we want to do," Stanton Coach Dave Snyder told KMA Sports.
The Viqueens raced out to an early 17-2 lead and put the game away by outscoring Bedford 19-2 third quarter.
"It's all about defense," Snyder said.
Tuesday was indeed all about the defense for Coach Snyder's team--who recorded 27 steals.
"We have some athletes with some long-arms that help us generate those steals," Snyder said.
Offensively, Stanton was led by Hope Ogletree's 16-point performance. Ogletree also recorded a team-high seven steals.
"I just know i have to keep my hands low and get those steals," Ogletree said.
Freshman Jenna Stephens posted 10 points, six boards, five steals and one block. Classmate Marleigh Johnson added 10 points, six steals, and three rebounds.
"All of us underclassmen work with really good with the older girls, so it just comes," Stephens said.
Kami Tibben finished the evening with eight points, five boards and three steals and Kaitlyn Bruce recorded six points, four rebounds and a steal.
Bedford was led in the defeat by Kennedy Weed--who scored nine points from a trio of three-pointers. Freshman Emily Baker came off the bench to post six points and two rebounds in her high school debut. Bedford (0-1) will now turn their attention to a road contest against Essex on Tuesday.
With the victory, Stanton improves to 2-0 and looks to build off their strong start when they host Clarke. The Indians are 0-1 on the season and coached by Stanton graduate Christa Subbert.
Complete video interviews with Ogletree, Stephens and Coach Snyder can be viewed below.