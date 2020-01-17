(Stanton) -- An outstanding teaching, coaching and administrative career will come to an end at the conclusion of this school year. Maybe – at least as it pertains to the coaching part.
Regardless, Stanton’s Kevin Blunt has decided to retire after nearly 33 years in education and coaching.
“As an administrator, teacher or coach, you always look at the year of 88,” Blunt said. “I knew I was going to reach that this year, and it just felt like it was the right time right now. I thought it was maybe time to look at some other opportunities and see what’s going on. I love my job and always have, and there are a lot of great people I’ve worked with.”
While the retirement has been accepted by the Stanton School Board, Blunt will not rule out potentially coaching in the future.
“I’m not really counting out anything,” Blunt said. “I just think it was time to get out of the principal chair, and my time to retire is upon me. If the right situation comes up – especially here at Stanton – I would sure be interested if they’re interested in having me.”
Blunt’s career dates back to 1987 when he started at Essex as a head basketball coach and also coached in the football and baseball programs. His next stop was Bedford, where he spent 20 years between teaching, coaching and administration. Finally, the Stanton graduate returned home in 2012 and has most recently served as principal, co-athletic director and co-head boys basketball coach.
“You look back at different years, and I think there are groups of kids and teams you’ve had along the way at each school that are special,” Blunt said. “The personalities, work ethic and extra things they do…you always have a lot of great (people) to work with in teaching and coaching.
“It’s easy to remember the groups that go through and how they were coachable and how they handle situations. Those are things that you watch for in kids, and you hope you are a part of their maturity and success (in the future).”
Through all the wins and achievements, Blunt says he couldn’t choose a best team or best player, as they have all been a big part of him achieving over 400 wins during his basketball coaching career. Of course, there was one that stood out just for their advancement to Des Moines.
“I think our team at Bedford that went to state, the first boys team that ever went to state basketball,” Blunt said. “Of course, the community was great in that. I remember the days after that they raised over $5,000 to give to the team to do some things.”
One other aspect of Blunt’s career that has stood out is that he’s always had plenty of great people to lean on.
“I’ve worked with some fantastic Hall of Fame coaches and teachers along the way,” Blunt said. “At Stanton, I was coached by Don Hicks and Eddie Engstrand. Then you go to Essex, and you’ve got Allen Stuart and Dave Jauron. At Bedford, there was Bob McCoy and Max Dougherty and Deb Bonde. It’s always a learning experience, and I’ve tried to absorb as much as I can in order to be successful.”
Hear much more with Coach Blunt in today’s interview from UFR linked below.