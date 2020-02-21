(Stanton) -- The Stanton to Central College connection is alive and well, and it will continue with Keygan Day, who signed to play football at the Pella school earlier today.
“I had a few schools in mind, but I went on an overnight visit a couple weeks ago,” Day said. “I just fell in love the campus, the players and the coaching staff. It was just a really good visit.”
Day, who starred as a two-way player at Stanton, says that his future likely will reside on the defensive side of the football. However, there is still a chance that he could see some time under center.
Whether it’s as a defensive back or a quarterback, Day is just excited to become the latest Stanton athlete to play at Central.
“They have a really good business program, and that’s what I was looking for,” Day added. “Everyone I talked to was friendly. The town is really nice, and it’s a beautiful place. A very homey feeling.”
Hear much more with Day in the complete interview linked below.