(Stanton) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week missed just three shots last week.
Stanton senior Tyler Peterson shot 24-of-27 from the field on his way to scoring 56 points in a pair of wins over Essex and Fremont-Mills. Peterson says he owes it all to his teammates.
“They do really well getting me the ball in open spots,” he said. “They find me when I’m cutting, or when they’re cutting and kicking out.”
Peterson, who also had 12 rebounds, eight steals, seven assists and two blocks for the week, says the defensive intensity of the Vikings led to much of the offense.
“We try to take the pressure off our offense by playing defense,” Peterson said. “We really focus on defense, and it just loosens up our offense.”
Peterson is now averaging 24.5 points per game while shooting 66 percent from the field and 55 percent from 3-point range. He also leads the Vikings with 28 assists and 19 steals and is second with 6.7 rebounds per game.
All of that success – and plenty of other outstanding efforts throughout the team – have Stanton at 5-1 heading into Christmas break.
“We sat down (before the season) and said that we needed to fill in for the roles left (by Donnie Weis and Drake Johnson),” Peterson said. “We need to shoot more, be more confident with the ball and kind of move things along like they did last year. I think we’ve stepped up.”
The Vikings are back in action on Friday, January 3rd at Griswold. Listen to the complete interview with Peterson linked below.