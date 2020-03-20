(Stanton) -- The list of Stanton standouts who chose to continue their athletic careers at Central College grew by one earlier this week when basketball standout Tyler Peterson made his college decision.
"It's really nice to finally make up a decision and it get it off my chest so I don't have to worry about it anymore," Peterson said.
Peterson, the KMAland Corner Conference Player of the Year, averaged 21.6 points per game, corralled 215 rebounds, served out 89 assists, snagged 29 steals and had 29 blocks on the season. He says the facilities, and the friendliness of Coach Craig Douma, were the biggest draws to him.
"When we got on campus, they're facilities are really nice," Peterson said. "We ate lunch with the coach and the relationship the coach has with not only the athletes, but the students really stuck out to me."
Johnson's decision to make 138-mile move to Pella was made easier because Pella has virtually become east Stanton over the past few years with many former Vikings attending there including Brady and Drake Johnson as well as Keygan Day. Former volleyball standout Ally Focht is also on the volleyball roster.
"It's just nice going into a new place and you have a few people to show you the ropes," Peterson said.
While Brady Johnson and Day are both on the football rosters, Peterson's high school teammate, Drake Johnson, is currently a key fixture in Central's basketball lineup, meaning that the Johnson/Peterson combination that lit up the Corner Conference could possibly make its way to the American Rivers Conference, too.
"Me and Drake talked about that," Peterson said. "We're pretty excited about that."
Peterson is uncertain how quickly he'll make an impact at Central or what kind of impact he'll make, so he's keeping his goals simple for now.
"I just know that my goal is to work as I hard as I can," Peterson said. "When they call on me, I'll step up and be ready."
The complete interview with Peterson can be heard below.