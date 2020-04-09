(Stanton) -- Stanton multi-sport standout Kami Tibben recently announced she will continue her basketball career at Morningside.
The Viqueens standout says it was a bit of a slower process for her, as she wrestled with the decision.
“I was trying to figure out if I really wanted to play basketball throughout my college years,” she said. “I had to decide a lot, and it probably took two to three months before I finally figured out I wanted to keep playing.”
Tibben, who averaged 9.2 points and led the 21-win Viqueens in rebounding and steals this past season, says the Sioux City school really impressed her.
“I loved how their classes were for business administration,” she said. “That really drove me to go there, and then the basketball coach talked to me about playing there. That really made me want to go.”
Morningside qualified for the NAIA National Tournament this past season, finishing with a 23-10 record.
“We saw a lot of different areas (on the visit),” Tibben added. “It looks really cool, and it looked like it would be fun to play there. I watched some videos of them, and they really look like (they play a fun style)."
Tibben made her comments on Thursday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to the complete interview below.