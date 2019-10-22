(Stanton) -- Stanton's tournament trail opener could not have gone much better. The Viqueens started fast and finished strong, sweeping Griswold in three sets (25-8, 25-22 and 25-14) in a Class 1A Region 3 first round contest heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I'm very pleased," Stanton Coach Jodi Druivenga told KMA Sports, "It was a good night for us, We saw a lot of great things, some good energy and we get to practice tomorrow. That's real exciting."
Stanton began the match with a dominant first set in which they rattled off a 17-0 run that turned a 4-3 deficit into a 20-4 lead and ultimately won the set 25-8.
"We are kind of a slow-starting team and that's been a downfall of ours this year. Tonight was the same thing, but I have to hand it to the girls. They handled that really well. Probably too well for me," Druivenga said.
Stanton's first set run was spearheaded by freshman Jenna Stephens. Stephens served through the entirety of the Viqueens' run and also managed a pair of kills and aces during that stretch.
"Just mixing up with the different serves and not going with the same spot, going from staying on the ground to jump serves to floats and just mixing it around," Stephens said.
The second set was not quite as easy for the Viqueens, but the result still ended up a set victory, taking set two by a score of 25-22.
Griswold led early in set three, but Stanton came back to life behind a seven-kill set from freshman Marleigh Johnson to claim the decisive third set 25-14.
"I was just aiming for the corners," Johnson said.
The freshman duo of Johnson and Stephens tallied 10 kills apiece.
"They do not play like freshman," Druivenga said. "They never get nervous. They just kind of face everything with a lot of confidence and just go after it. They're a lot of fun to watch and coach."
While the freshman stepped up, junior Tara Peterson paced Stanton with 13 kills and eight blocks.
"Just reading the hitters a lot and reading the court is a big thing for me, and placing the ball," Peterson said.
Nichole Vorhies and Devin Isaacson set the Stanton hitters up throughout the night with 18 and 11 assists respectively.
Griswold was led in the defeat with three kills from Kalainee Teaney. The Tigers conclude their season with a record of 12-18 and bid farewell to seniors Jocelyn Amos, Kacey Danker and Loryn Peterson.
With the victory, Stanton improves to 18-14 and advances to a regional quarterfinal match-up with 1A No. 15 ranked Southwest Valley Monday night. The Timberwolves defeated Murray in three sets. Stanton and Southwest Valley's lone meeting of the season was at a September 23rd triangular. Southwest Valley won that match in three sets.
"They're good," Druivenga said of Stanton's next opponents, "We know their tendencies, but I think this time of year everybody is changing up their tendencies. We know we're going to have to be on our best game Monday night,"
Monday's match-up between Stanton and Southwest Valley can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with Brent Barnett.
Complete interviews with Johnson, Peterson, Stephens and Coach Druivenga can be found below.