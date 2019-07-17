Corner Conference Logo
(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released their all-conference baseball teams from this past season. All-conference picks are made by the league’s coaches. KMA Sports was not involved in the process.

Stanton’s Colby Royal, Drake Johnson and Donnie Weis and East Mills’ Trevor Glockel and Colton Thornburg of Essex/South Page all earned Elite Selection honors. 

Here’s a look at the full list of honorees:

FIRST TEAM 

P: Colby Royal, SO, Stanton ELITE SELECTION 

C: Trevor Glockel, SR, East Mills ELITE SELECTION 

IF: Drake Johnson, SR, Stanton ELITE SELECTION 

IF: Donnie Weis, SR, Stanton ELITE SELECTION 

IF: Dylan Chambers, SR, Fremont-Mills

IF: Nic Duysen, JR, East Mills

OF: Colton Thornburg, JR, Essex/South Page ELITE SELECTION 

OF: Keygan Day, JR, Stanton

OF: Michael Schafer, JR, East Mills

UT: Tyler Peterson, JR, Stanton

UT: Daniel Ohnmacht, SR, Essex/South Page

SECOND TEAM 

P: Justis Hayes, SR, Sidney

C: Cale Phillips, JR, Sidney

IF: Brett Gruber, JR, Sidney

IF: Carter Johnson, FR, Stanton

IF: Jacob Jenkerson, SR, Fremont-Mills

IF: Jackson Wray, SO, East Mills

IF: Derek Mueller, JR, Griswold

OF: Josh Brownlee, SR, Griswold

OF: Oscar Lupercio, SR, Fremont-Mills

OF: Thomas Bates, SR, Stanton

UT: Zayne Osborn, SR, Sidney

UT: Quentin Thornburg, FR, Essex/South Page