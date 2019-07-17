(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released their all-conference baseball teams from this past season. All-conference picks are made by the league’s coaches. KMA Sports was not involved in the process.
Stanton’s Colby Royal, Drake Johnson and Donnie Weis and East Mills’ Trevor Glockel and Colton Thornburg of Essex/South Page all earned Elite Selection honors.
Here’s a look at the full list of honorees:
FIRST TEAM
P: Colby Royal, SO, Stanton ELITE SELECTION
C: Trevor Glockel, SR, East Mills ELITE SELECTION
IF: Drake Johnson, SR, Stanton ELITE SELECTION
IF: Donnie Weis, SR, Stanton ELITE SELECTION
IF: Dylan Chambers, SR, Fremont-Mills
IF: Nic Duysen, JR, East Mills
OF: Colton Thornburg, JR, Essex/South Page ELITE SELECTION
OF: Keygan Day, JR, Stanton
OF: Michael Schafer, JR, East Mills
UT: Tyler Peterson, JR, Stanton
UT: Daniel Ohnmacht, SR, Essex/South Page
SECOND TEAM
P: Justis Hayes, SR, Sidney
C: Cale Phillips, JR, Sidney
IF: Brett Gruber, JR, Sidney
IF: Carter Johnson, FR, Stanton
IF: Jacob Jenkerson, SR, Fremont-Mills
IF: Jackson Wray, SO, East Mills
IF: Derek Mueller, JR, Griswold
OF: Josh Brownlee, SR, Griswold
OF: Oscar Lupercio, SR, Fremont-Mills
OF: Thomas Bates, SR, Stanton
UT: Zayne Osborn, SR, Sidney
UT: Quentin Thornburg, FR, Essex/South Page