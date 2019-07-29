(Des Moines) -- Underwood will play in the state tournament later tonight. Hear their 2A state quarterfinal with Van Meter on KMA-FM 99.1, with first pitch slated for 7:00 PM.
Here’s a look at the full schedule for Monday at Principal Park.
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (at Des Moines)
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
(1) North Linn vs. (8) West Branch, 11:00 AM
(4) Central Lee vs. (5) Des Moines Christian, 1:30 PM
(3) New Hampton vs. (6) West Sioux, 4:30 PM
(2) Van Meter vs. (7) Underwood, 7:00 PM