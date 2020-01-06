(KMAland) -- The CAM boys basketball team has moved into the latest Associated Press Top 10 rankings.
The undefeated Cougars are ranked No. 9 in Class 1A and are joined by four other KMAland conference schools in the latest rankings.
View the ranked KMAland conference teams below.
CLASS 1A
9. CAM, Anita
Others RV: Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Ankeny Christian Academy, Stanton
CLASS 2A
2. Treynor
Others RV: Tri-Center
CLASS 3A
8. Harlan
Others RV: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Glenwood
CLASS 4A
3. Sioux City East
10. Abraham Lincoln