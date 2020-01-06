CAM Cougars

(KMAland) -- The CAM boys basketball team has moved into the latest Associated Press Top 10 rankings.

The undefeated Cougars are ranked No. 9 in Class 1A and are joined by four other KMAland conference schools in the latest rankings.

View the ranked KMAland conference teams below.

CLASS 1A

9. CAM, Anita

Others RV: Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Ankeny Christian Academy, Stanton

CLASS 2A  

2. Treynor

Others RV: Tri-Center

CLASS 3A 

8. Harlan

Others RV: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Glenwood

CLASS 4A 

3. Sioux City East

10. Abraham Lincoln