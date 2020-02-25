(Waterloo) -- Thomas Jefferson’s girls placed sixth with a pin total of 2516 at the Class 2A state bowling tournament on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets were led by a 386 series from Madison Baxter, who followed a 207 with a 179 to finish in ninth place. KayLynn Oliver had a 359, Natalie Arnold finished with a 351 and Emily Eikenberry posted a 316. McKenna Rethmeier added a 248.
Denison-Schleswig’s Cassidy Bradley finished the day with a 339 in 27th. LeMars was fourth with a team total of 2596 pins.
View the complete KMAland individual results below.
9. Madison Baxter, Thomas Jefferson (386)
11. Emily Peters, LeMars (376)
15. Rain Hoebelheinrich, LeMars (364)
16. KayLynn Oliver, Thomas Jefferson (359)
18. Alyssa Williams, LeMars (355)
20. Natalie Arnold, Thomas Jefferson (351)
21. Kaitelin Konz, LeMars (347)
27. Cassidy Bradley, Denison-Schleswig (339)
34. Sam Schiefen, LeMars (324)
36. Emily Eikenberry, Thomas Jefferson (316)
43. Olivia Schiefen, LeMars (300)
49. McKenna Rethmeier, Thomas Jefferson (248)
50. Sami Plechas, Thomas Jefferson (244)
In the boys tournament, Denison-Schleswig’s Trey Brotherton was the high finisher in the area, placing 14th with a 451 series (206-245). LeMars had 2046 pins to finish in seventh place.
View the complete KMAland individual results below.
14. Trey Brotherton, Denison-Schleswig (451)
16. Lane Poulson, LeMars (439)
29. Brady Poulson, LeMars (410)
33. Evan Berkenpas, LeMars (402)
34. Brody Vanderloo, LeMars (400)
37. Trey Whiddon, LeMars (395)
39. Jorden Presnall, LeMars (391)