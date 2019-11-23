(KMAland) -- Three more Iowa championships, Missouri quarterfinals and a Nebraska 6-man championship were all decided on Friday in high school football action.
IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 1A: West Lyon 50 Van Meter 14
Class 2A: OABCIG 37 Waukon 12
Class 4A: Dowling Catholic 21 WDM Valley 16
MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Lutheran North 57 Scott City 8
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 28 Farmington 17
Platte County 38 Grain Valley 21
Webb City 62 Camdenton 34
Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Jackson 29 Eureka 14
Ft. Zumwalt North 24 Chaminade College Prep 21
Carthage 64 Glendale 34
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 6-Man: Harvard 50 McCool Junction 33