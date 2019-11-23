High School Football Week 1 Updates

(KMAland) -- Three more Iowa championships, Missouri quarterfinals and a Nebraska 6-man championship were all decided on Friday in high school football action.

IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 1A: West Lyon 50 Van Meter 14

Class 2A: OABCIG 37 Waukon 12

Class 4A: Dowling Catholic 21 WDM Valley 16

MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 2 State Quarterfinals

Lutheran North 57 Scott City 8

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 28 Farmington 17

Platte County 38 Grain Valley 21

Webb City 62 Camdenton 34

Class 5 State Quarterfinals

Jackson 29 Eureka 14

Ft. Zumwalt North 24 Chaminade College Prep 21

Carthage 64 Glendale 34

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 6-Man: Harvard 50 McCool Junction 33