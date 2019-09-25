(Rock Port) -- The Atchison County Super Bowl highlights Friday night in Missouri 8-Man action this week.
State No. 9 Rock Port (3-1) will go for their fourth consecutive victory and what would figure to be a large upset when they meet No. 2 East Atchison (4-0).
The Jays opened the year with a tight loss at DeKalb, but they’ve since rebounded to beat Platte Valley, Stewartsville and North-West Nodaway in dominant fashion.
“I’m super proud of our boys,” Coach Dalton Jones told KMA Sports. “We faced some adversity there early, and I’ve got to take some of that responsibility. I think we were a little unprepared (in Week 1).”
Despite the loss to open his tenure as the Rock Port head man, Coach Jones says his team used it as a wakeup call and a rallying cry as they moved forward in the season.
“We knew we had to work a little harder and push ourselves a little more,” Jones said. “They were just looking to figure out what they need to do next. They came back Monday morning and were refocused. Since then, it’s been the same every week. We celebrate the wins for a short time, and then we refocus to the next week to try to go 1-0 again.”
Running back Joey Herron has certainly been a large part of that success, rushing for 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns through just four games. However, Coach Jones has also been proud of the continued growth of his defense.
“Our defense has played pretty well,” he said. “Colten Stevens is flying around and has drastically improved from a year ago. He’s playing as hard as he can and as much as he can. Joey is another guy flying around and making some tackles.”
Jones says senior defensive lineman Kade Jones and defensive backs Aidan Burke – a freshman – and senior first-year player Gabe Minter have also been key contributors on that side of the ball.
“They just seem like they are constantly wanting to learn something new,” Jones said. “It’s really fun when you’ve got guys that are engaged like that on a week-to-week basis and are wanting to improve.”
Coach Jones knows that all hands will have to be on deck, and they will have to put together their best performance of the season in order to have a shot to take down East Atchison. The Wolves aren’t just 4-0; they’re a dominant 4-0.
“They’re a good football team,” Jones said. “There’s no question about it. They’re well-coached, and they do a great job with those boys. They get them hyped up and ready to go. They have some guys that are really committed to football.
“We’re going to have to play sound football on both sides of the football. Do what we can do to slow them down, and then make stops when we need to. We need to put ourselves in some situations where we can go down score, and hopefully make that game as competitive as possible.”
Casey Martin will have reports from Rock Port on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of our coverage begins on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Jones below.