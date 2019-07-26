(KMAland) -- Three more champions were crowned in softball while the 1A baseball tournament began on Friday.
Here’s the full scoreboard from the action in Fort Dodge and Des Moines:
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD (at Fort Dodge)
State Championships
CLASS 3A: (1) Davenport Assumption 7 (2) Louisa-Muscatine 4
CLASS 4A: (1) Carlisle 1 (2) North Scott 0
CLASS 5A: (7) WDM Valley 8 (1) Waukee 5
Third Place Games
CLASS 3A: (3) West Liberty 8 (5) Columbus Catholic 3
CLASS 4A: (3) Charles City 6 (5) West Delaware 5 — 8 inn
CLASS 5A: (6) Iowa City High 6 (5) Johnston 3
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD (at Des Moines)
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
(4) Don Bosco 3 (5) Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
(1) Newman Catholic 8 (8) Pekin 7