(KMAland) -- Three more champions were crowned in softball while the 1A baseball tournament began on Friday.

Here’s the full scoreboard from the action in Fort Dodge and Des Moines:

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD (at Fort Dodge) 

State Championships

CLASS 3A: (1) Davenport Assumption 7 (2) Louisa-Muscatine 4

CLASS 4A: (1) Carlisle 1 (2) North Scott 0 

CLASS 5A: (7) WDM Valley 8 (1) Waukee 5

Third Place Games 

CLASS 3A: (3) West Liberty 8 (5) Columbus Catholic 3

CLASS 4A: (3) Charles City 6 (5) West Delaware 5 — 8 inn

CLASS 5A: (6) Iowa City High 6 (5) Johnston 3

STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD (at Des Moines) 

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

(4) Don Bosco 3 (5) Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

(1) Newman Catholic 8 (8) Pekin 7