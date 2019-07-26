(KMAland) -- It's the final day of the state softball tournament and the opening day of the state baseball tournament.
KMA Sports will have updates on Twitter for the Coon Rapids-Bayard/Don Bosco state quarterfinal in Des Moines. View the complete schedule below.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (at Fort Dodge)
State Championships
CLASS 3A: (1) Davenport Assumption vs. (2) Louisa-Muscatine, 3:30 PM
CLASS 4A: (1) Carlisle vs. (2) North Scott, 5:45 PM
CLASS 5A: (1) Waukee vs. (7) WDM Valley, 8:00 PM
Third Place Games
CLASS 3A: (3) West Liberty vs. (5) Columbus Catholic, 2:30 PM
CLASS 4A: (3) Charles City vs. (5) West Delaware, 4:45 PM
CLASS 5A: (5) Johnston vs. (6) Iowa City High, 7:00 PM
STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (at Des Moines)
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
(4) Don Bosco vs. (5) Coon Rapids-Bayard, 11:00 AM Follow @d2mart on Twitter
(1) Newman Catholic vs. (8) Pekin, 1:30 PM