(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 2A state softball tournaments finish out in Fort Dodge on Thursday. KMA Sports has the call of Mount Ayr/East Marshall in the third place game of the 2A tournament.
Check out the full slate for Thursday below.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT (at Fort Dodge)
Class 1A
State Championship: (1) Collins-Maxwell vs. (3) Clarksville, 6:00 PM
Third Place: (2) Lisbon vs. (4) Newell-Fonda, 5:00 PM
Class 2A
Championship: (1) North Linn vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia, 8:15 PM
Third Place: (4) Mount Ayr vs. (2) East Marshall, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1, Follow @d2mart