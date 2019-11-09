IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Atlantic girl’s swim team scored 34 points to finish 17th at the Iowa State Swimming and Diving Meet. Lewis Central was 28th with four points.

View the complete rundown of finishes and events for KMAland swimmers below.

200 Yard Freestyle 

27. Aubrey Bach, Lewis Central — 2:006.8

100 Yard Freestyle 

12. Clare Christensen, Atlantic — 54.26

19. Aubrey Bach, Lewis Central — 54.84

500 Yard Freestyle 

24. Annamaria Lowry, Atlantic — 5:18.45

100 Yard Backstroke 

19. Kylie Collins, Lewis Central — 1:00.16

100 Yard Breaststroke 

22. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central — 1:09.58

23. Annamaria Lowary, Atlantic — 1:59.66

27. Aubrey Bach, Lewis Central — 2:00.68

50 Yard Freestyle 

12. Clare Christensen, Atlantic — 24.79

13. Waren Graeve, Lewis Central — 24.89

200 Yard Freestyle Relay 

11. Atlantic (Aleah Hermansen, Kate Landhuis, Annamaria Lowry, Clare Christensen) — 1:40.29

19. Lewis Central (Kylie Collins, Kylee Brown, Aubrey Bach, Waren Graeve) — 1:42.17

400 Yard Freestyle Relay 

11. Atlantic (Aleah Hermansen, Alexes Reynolds, Annamaria Lowary, Clare Christensen) — 3:40.35

18. Lewis Central (Kylie Collins, Kylee Brown, Aubrey Barch, Waren Graeve) — 3:43.06