(Treynor) -- A state softball tournament appearance that was six years in the making takes the field on Tuesday morning at 11:30. The Treynor softball team is back in Fort Dodge after plenty of near-misses between their last trip in 2013.
Along the way, senior Sydni Huisman has seen plenty of success. However, it wasn’t until last Monday’s regional final win over Southeast Valley where her fantastic career could see some closure.
“Ever since fifth and sixth grade, (state) is something I’ve been thinking about,” Huisman told KMA Sports. “That was just kind of the tradition. I just thought, we’re going to come here, and I’m going to do this. It’s been a long time coming.”
Huisman watched on during her fifth and sixth grade years as KMA Sports Hall of Famer Madison Keysor led Treynor (and all of KMAland) to parts unknown in winning a state championship and finishing as a state runner-up in 2012 and 2013, respectively.
The success was made extra special in that Keysor was a protégé of her mother – now Treynor’s softball coach – Kara Huisman – the former Kara Stanley, who starred at Glenwood in her prep career.
“Watching Madison, she was in our basement since she began,” Sydni Huisman said. “Just watching her go, when they went in they were underdogs. We’re going in – and we’re not the top like we were in basketball. We’re going to go in and have nothing to lose.”
Success has followed Huisman and the rest of her senior teammates wherever they have gone. They qualified for the state volleyball tournament, losing a five-set heartbreaker to eventual state champion Western Christian. They qualified for the state basketball tournament for the third straight year and then finished the job with a state title. They’ve also had members of their team – namely junior Tori Castle – make state trips in cross country and track.
That kind of state experience could prove invaluable as they prepare for their 3A state quarterfinal with West Liberty (28-5).
“This is huge,” Coach Kara Huisman said. “It’s hard to put into words. I’m excited for them to have the opportunity to play in the big games again.”
If they do give it a run, it will certainly be behind the great pitching of Sydni, but the offense will also be a big part of any Cardinals success. They’ve posted a gaudy 30-3 mark in a lot of different ways, but one of the most vital characteristics of this team is its speed.
Konnor Sudmann – a senior that decided to go out for softball for the first time since seventh grade – leads the team with 47 hits, 40 stolen bases and 39 runs scored. She’s hit .465/.491/.485 for the year. Sophomore Alyssa Kellar hits second behind Sudmann, has posted a .353 batting average and has 22 steals on 22 attempts.
Sophomore Stella Umphreys (.432 BA, 34 RBI), Huisman (.403 BA, 30 RBI), junior Bella Dingus (.340 BA, 22 RBI) and senior Reagan Darrah (.322 BA, 23 RBI) are generally the bashers in the lineup that drive those two in. And when Huisman and Dingus find their way on base, Coach Huisman utilizes even more speed off the bench.
Senior Alexis Kellar has 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts and Keelea Navara is five for five. Another senior Jessica Vohs plays left field and can flex on to the bases to add even more speed when designated player Darrah makes her way on. Castle, senior Kayla Chapman and junior Kennedy Elwood have also been major contributors to the Cardinals success.
Treynor looks to put it all together on Tuesday morning at 11:30 against a predictably strong West Liberty foe making their first state tournament appearance. Junior Haylee Lehman leads the offense with a .606 batting average and 27 stolen bases while senior pitcher Isabelle True has a 1.06 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
“I’m really excited for them to experience the atmosphere,” Coach Huisman added, “but I’m most excited to go give it a run.”
Hear all Treynor state softball games on KMA-FM 99.1 this week.