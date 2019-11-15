(KMAland) -- It's state championship day at the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Falls while state football semifinals continue in Iowa and begin in Nebraska, and Missouri is set for district championships.
KMA Sports will have coverage from the Kuemper/Mount Vernon 3A championship, play-by-play from Sidney's 1A final with Wapsie Valley and East Atchison/Mound City in Missouri 8-Man district championship action.
View the complete schedule below.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 5A: Cedar Falls 14-26-25-25 WDM Valley 25-24-15-22
Class 4A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Western Dubuque 20-14-18
Class 3A: Mount Vernon vs. Kuemper Catholic, 2:30 PM
Class 2A: Western Christian vs. Beckman Catholic, 4:45 PM
Class 1A: Sidney vs. Wapsie Valley, 7:00 PM On KMA 960
IOWA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A Semifinals
Grundy Center 23 Saint Ansgar 21
West Hancock vs. Woodbury Central, 1:00 PM
Class 4A Semifinals
WDM Valley vs. Bettendorf, 4:00 PM
Dowling Catholic vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7:00 PM
MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Man District Finals
Mound City at East Atchison, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Worth County at Pattonsburg, 7:00 PM
Drexel at Appleton City, 7:00 PM
North Shelby at Southwest Livingston, 7:00 PM
Class 2 District 8 Final
Lathrop at Maryville, 7:00 PM
Class 3A District 8 Final
Chillicothe at Savannah, 7:00 PM
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A State Semifinals
Westside at Millard South, 4:00 PM
Bellevue West at Millard West, 8:00 PM
Class B State Semifinals
Scottsbluff at Roncalli Catholic, 6:00 PM
Waverly at Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM
Class C1 State Semifinals
Pierce at Adams Central, 6:00 PM
Wayne at Wahoo, 7:00 PM
Class C2 State Semifinals
Sutton at BRLD, 7:00 PM
St. Paul at Oakland-Craig, 6:30 PM
Class 6-Man State Semifinals
McCool Junction at Cody-Kilgore, 2:00 PM
Harvard at Creek Valley, 5:30 PM