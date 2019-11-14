KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The state volleyball tournament and state football playoffs continue today in the state of Iowa.

Listen to Red Oak/Kuemper and Sidney/North Tama volleyball semifinals on KMA-FM 99.1 and the Lewis Central/Western Dubuque football semifinal on the KMAX-Stream.

Here’s the full schedule for Thursday.

STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Class 5A State Tournament — Semifinals 

10:00 AM — Cedar Falls vs. Ankeny

10:00 AM — Pleasant Valley vs. WDM Valley

Class 4A State Tournament — Semifinals 

12:00 PM — Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. West Delaware

12:00 PM — Western Dubuque vs. Marion

Class 3A State Tournament — Semifinals 

2:00 PM — Union vs. Mount Vernon

2:00 PM — Kuemper Catholic vs. Red Oak On KMA-FM 99.1 

Class 2A State Tournament — Semifinals 

4:00 PM — Western Christian vs. Osage

4:00 PM — Beckman Catholic vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Class 1A State Tournament — Semifinals 

6:00 PM — Sidney vs. North Tama On KMA-FM 99.1

6:00 PM — Holy Trinity Catholic vs. Wapsie Valley

STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 

Class 8-Man Semifinals 

9:00 AM — Turkey Valley vs. Don Bosco

12:00 PM — Audubon vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen Follow @TrevMaeder96

Class 3A Semifinals 

5:30 PM — Lewis Central vs. Western Dubuque On KMAX-Stream 

8:30 PM — Solon vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton