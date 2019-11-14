(KMAland) -- The state volleyball tournament and state football playoffs continue today in the state of Iowa.
Listen to Red Oak/Kuemper and Sidney/North Tama volleyball semifinals on KMA-FM 99.1 and the Lewis Central/Western Dubuque football semifinal on the KMAX-Stream.
Here’s the full schedule for Thursday.
STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 5A State Tournament — Semifinals
10:00 AM — Cedar Falls vs. Ankeny
10:00 AM — Pleasant Valley vs. WDM Valley
Class 4A State Tournament — Semifinals
12:00 PM — Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. West Delaware
12:00 PM — Western Dubuque vs. Marion
Class 3A State Tournament — Semifinals
2:00 PM — Union vs. Mount Vernon
2:00 PM — Kuemper Catholic vs. Red Oak On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 2A State Tournament — Semifinals
4:00 PM — Western Christian vs. Osage
4:00 PM — Beckman Catholic vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Class 1A State Tournament — Semifinals
6:00 PM — Sidney vs. North Tama On KMA-FM 99.1
6:00 PM — Holy Trinity Catholic vs. Wapsie Valley
STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Class 8-Man Semifinals
9:00 AM — Turkey Valley vs. Don Bosco
12:00 PM — Audubon vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen Follow @TrevMaeder96
Class 3A Semifinals
5:30 PM — Lewis Central vs. Western Dubuque On KMAX-Stream
8:30 PM — Solon vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton