(KMAland) -- Sidney claimed its' first ever volleyball title, Sergeant Bluff swept to claim the 4A crown and Mound City's quest to repeat as champs stayed alive. Complete scoreboards from Iowa State Volleyball, Nebraska State Football and Missouri District Championships can be found below. 

IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Class 5A: Cedar Falls 14-26-25-25 WDM Valley 25-24-15-22

Class 4A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Western Dubuque 20-14-18

Class 3A: Mount Vernon 25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 11-18-15

Class 2A: Western Christian 20-25-28-25 Beckman Catholic 25-18-26-16

Class 1A: Sidney 25-23-25-25 Wapsie Valley 17-25-12-23

IOWA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class A Semifinals 

Grundy Center 23 Saint Ansgar 21

West Hancock 49 Woodbury Central 20

Class 4A Semifinals 

WDM Valley 35 Bettendorf 7

Dowling Catholic 42 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 6

MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

Class 8-Man District Finals 

Mound City 48 East Atchison 26

Pattonsburg 74 Worth County 62

Drexel 65 Appleton City 6 

Southwest Livingston 56 North Shelby 38 

Class 2 District 8 Final 

Lathrop 28 Maryville 27 

Class 3A District 8 Final 

Savannah 49 Chillicothe 7 

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

Class A State Semifinals 

Westside 31 Millard South 14 

Bellevue West 37 Millard West 30 

Class B State Semifinals 

Scottsbluff 63 Roncalli Catholic 56

Skutt Catholic 27 Waverly 10 

Class C1 State Semifinals 

Pierce 54 Adams Central 14 

Wahoo 21 Wayne 7 

Class C2 State Semifinals 

Sutton 38 BRLD 28 

Oakland-Craig 54 St. Paul 13 

Class 6-Man State Semifinals 

McCool Junction 40 Cody-Kilgore 28 

Harvard 50 Creek Valley 