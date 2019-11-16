(KMAland) -- Sidney claimed its' first ever volleyball title, Sergeant Bluff swept to claim the 4A crown and Mound City's quest to repeat as champs stayed alive. Complete scoreboards from Iowa State Volleyball, Nebraska State Football and Missouri District Championships can be found below.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 5A: Cedar Falls 14-26-25-25 WDM Valley 25-24-15-22
Class 4A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Western Dubuque 20-14-18
Class 3A: Mount Vernon 25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 11-18-15
Class 2A: Western Christian 20-25-28-25 Beckman Catholic 25-18-26-16
Class 1A: Sidney 25-23-25-25 Wapsie Valley 17-25-12-23
IOWA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A Semifinals
Grundy Center 23 Saint Ansgar 21
West Hancock 49 Woodbury Central 20
Class 4A Semifinals
WDM Valley 35 Bettendorf 7
Dowling Catholic 42 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 6
MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Man District Finals
Mound City 48 East Atchison 26
Pattonsburg 74 Worth County 62
Drexel 65 Appleton City 6
Southwest Livingston 56 North Shelby 38
Class 2 District 8 Final
Lathrop 28 Maryville 27
Class 3A District 8 Final
Savannah 49 Chillicothe 7
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A State Semifinals
Westside 31 Millard South 14
Bellevue West 37 Millard West 30
Class B State Semifinals
Scottsbluff 63 Roncalli Catholic 56
Skutt Catholic 27 Waverly 10
Class C1 State Semifinals
Pierce 54 Adams Central 14
Wahoo 21 Wayne 7
Class C2 State Semifinals
Sutton 38 BRLD 28
Oakland-Craig 54 St. Paul 13
Class 6-Man State Semifinals
McCool Junction 40 Cody-Kilgore 28
Harvard 50 Creek Valley