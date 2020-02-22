(Des Moines) -- Logan-Magnolia's Briar Reisz is into the state finals for the third time in his career while Underwood is prime position to collect a team trophy and 40 area wrestlers will medal after day two of the 2020 State Wrestling Tournament.
CLASS 1A
Underwood will go into the final day of the state tournament in third place and with three wrestlers vying for a championship. The Eagles have scored 64 points as a team behind Don Bosco and Lisbon and have finalists at 106, 138 and 145 in Gable Porter, Logan James and Nick Hamilton respectively.
Porter, a freshman, has been battle-tested this tournament with wins over the fourth and second-ranked wrestlers at 106. Porter beat No. 2 Garret Rinken (Nashua Plainfield) by 6-2 decision.
"I came into it like any other tournament," Porter said. "Got to stay focused and prepare for the next one."
Porter will wrestle Don Bosco's Jaiden Moore for the 106 title tomorrow evening.
James semifinal victory over Dominick Lopez (New London) punched his second consecutive ticket to the finals.
"It means a lot to me because that's what I've worked hard all season for, but the job's not done yet," James said.
James' finals opponent will be Lisbon's Cael Happel, who is looking to become just the 29th four-time state champion. Happel beat James by major-decision in the finals last year.
"I feel like no one's ever expected me to win," James said, "I'm just going to do what I can and see what happens. I'm not worried. I'm not scared."
Hamilton will also be looking to avenge a state finals loss. The top-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds edged Wapelo's Daniel Meeker by 11-6 decision to punch his ticket to the finals.
"Last year, I got ahead of myself. This year, I'm just being patient and staying humbled," Hamilton said.
Hamilton will face Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) in the finals.
In total, Underwood has six medalists: the three finalists as well as Stevie Barnes (120), Zane Ziegler (132) and Blake Thomsen (152).
Logan-Magnolia currently sits sixth in the team standings with 45 points. Four Panthers have earned medals: Hagen Heistand (120), Wyatt Reisz (126), Briar Reisz (152) and Barret Pitt (285). Briar Reisz took care of business Friday night and is into the state championship match for the third time in his career.
"It means everything to me," Reisz said. "I had my knee tweaked up earlier the year, I told myself you needed to do this for myself. I couldn't not win, I had to."
Reisz is hopeful his third try at a championship is the charm.
"Nerves held me back last year, I still made it to the finals, but they held me back," Reisz said. "This time, I think my more nerves are more under control. Hopefully, I'll go out there and do what I do."
Reisz will face Lisbon's Marshall Hauck for the title.
Martensdale-St. Mary's Cole Cassady will also compete for a state title at 132 pounds. He will face defending champion Robert Avila (Lisbon).
Riverside's Jace Rose is guaranteed to finish no worse than sixth. The sophomore made the semifinals and nearly won his match against Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) before surrendering a late reversal.
Tri-Center's Bryson Freeberg also came extremely close to advancing to the finals. The Trojan senior met top-ranked Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) in a 170 pound semifinal and led 9-7 in the third, but lost 12-9. Freeberg will still medal.
Bedford-Lenox will have two representatives on the medal stand. Drew Venteicher (170) is guaranteed to finish no worse than sixth while Devin Whipple (285) will wrestle for seventh.
Mount Ayr will have four wrestlers taking home hardware. Drew Ehlen (106), Bryce Shaha (120), Trae Ehlen (138) and Jaydon Knight (145) earned their spots to the podium and they will all be competing for seventh place Saturday morning.
Southwest Valley's Tallen Myers has rattled off three consecutive victories since his defeat in the first round. Myers beat No. 1 ranked Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) in the third round of consolations to ensure he finishes no worse than sixth.
Southeast Warren's Randy Jimenez (132), Missouri Valley's Nick Haynes (182), AHSTW's Gavyn Fischer (195) and Audubon's Luke Mosinski will also collect some hardware. Haynes still has a shot at third while Jimenez, Fischer and Mosinski will wrestle for seventh. Complete 1A results as well as video interviews with Porter, James, Hamilton and Reisz can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A THIRD ROUND CONSOLATION
106: Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for seventh
120: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) advances; Stevie Barnes (Underwood) advances; Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for seventh
126: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances
132: Zane Ziegler (Underwood) advances; Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) will wrestle for seventh
138: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for seventh
145: Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for seventh
170: Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox) advances
182: Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) advances
195: Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) will wrestle for seventh
220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) advances; Luke Mosinski (Audubon) will wrestle for seventh
285: Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox) will wrestle for seventh.
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
106: Gable Porter (Underwood) advances to finals
113: Jace Rose (Riverside) drops to consis
132: Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) advances to finals
138: Logan James (Underwood) advances to finals
145: Nick Hamilton (Underwood) advances to finals
152: Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances to finals; Blake Thomsen (Underwood) drops to consis.
170: Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) drops to consis
285: Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consis
CLASS 1A SECOND ROUND CONSOLATIONS
106: Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will medal
113: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnoila) is eliminated
120: Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) will medal
126: Jakson Cobb (Wayne) is eliminated; Seth Danker (ACGC) is eliminated; Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) will medal
132: Gunnar Larsen (ACGC) is eliminated; Zane Ziegler (Underwood) will medal; Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) will medal
138: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will medal
145: Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) will medal; Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley) is eliminated; Connor Golston (Moravia) is eliminated
160: Austin Wilson (Nodaway Valley) is eliminated
170: Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox) will medal
182: Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) will medal; Brady Langloss (Wayne) is eliminated
195: Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) will medal
220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) will medal; Luke Mosinski (Audubon) will medal
285: Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox) will medal; Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) is eliminated
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
106: Gable Porter (Underwood) advances to semis; Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) drops to consis.
113: Jace Rose (Riverside) advances to semis
120: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consis; Stevie Barnes (Underwood) drops to consis; Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) drops to consis
126: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consis; Seth Danker (ACGC) drops to consis
132: Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) drops to consis; Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) advances to semis
138: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) drops to consis
145: Nick Hamilton (Underwood) advances to semis; Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley) drops to consis; Connor Golston (Moravia) drops to consis
152: Blake Thomsen (Underwood) advances to semis
170: Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) advances to semis; Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox) drops to consis
182: Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) drops to consis
195: Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) drops to consis
285: Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia) advances to semis; Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox) drops to consis
CLASS 2A
Thirteen area wrestlers will take home some hardware in Class 2A while two of them still have a shot at a state title.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel (152) is into his third consecutive state championship. The top-ranked wrestler edged Winterset's Tyler Brown to punch his ticket to state. Gaukel will face Will Esmoil (West Liberty) in the finals.
Gaukel is one of five Warriors wrestlers who will medal along with Ty Koedam (126), Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138) and Blake Liebe (160).
Creston-OM's Jackson Kinsella is into the finals. Kinsella edged Forest City's Reese Moore by 4-2 decision to become Creston's first state finalist since Kadon Hulett in 2017.
Kinsella's teammate Sam Chapman will also be on the awards stand. Chapman is guaranteed to finish no worse than sixth at 195 pounds.
Clarinda's Crew Howard reached the semifinals, but lost to West Liberty's Kobe Simon. Howard tralied 4-3 in the final minute, but was reversed and suffered a 6-3 defeat. However, the junior's state debut is guaranteed to result in no worse than a sixth-place medal.
Red Oak's duo of Justin McCunn and Carter Maynes will medal at 160 and 195 respectively. McCunn will wrestle for seventh while Maynes still has a chance to finish as high as third.
Atlantic-CAM's lone medalist: Cale Roller (285) reached the semifinals, but was pinned by second-ranked Taven Rich (Maquoketa). Roller is still guaranteed to place at least sixth.
Harlan's Ethan Lemon will wrestler for seventh at 126 pounds Saturday morning while Kuemper Catholic's Benjamin Schmitz still has an opportunity for third at 120 pounds.
Complete area results from Friday's 2A action can be viewed below.
CLASS 2A THIRD ROUND CONSOLATIONS
120: Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) advances
126: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for seventh; Ethan Lemon (Harlan) will wrestle for seventh
132: Nate Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for seventh
160: Justin McCunn (Red Oak) will wrestle for seventh
195: Carter Maynes (Red Oak) advances; Sam Chapman (Creston-OM) advances
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
152: Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to finals
170: Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis
182: Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM) advances to finals
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) drops to consis
285: Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consis
CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND CONSOLATION
106: Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) is eliminated
113: Aybren Moore (Atlantic-CAM) is eliminated
120: Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) is eliminiated; Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) will medal
126: Ethan Lemon (Harlan) will medal; Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will medal; Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) is eliminated; Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) is eliminated
132: Brayden Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will medal
138: Nick McGowan (Bishop Heelan) is eliminated; Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will medal.
160: Justin McCunn (Red Oak) will medal; Matthew Headid (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated.
170: Carter Bendorf (Harlan) is eliminated; Bruce Lukehart (Red Oak) is eliminated
182: Colby Wilmesherr (Bishop Heelan) is eliminated
195: Carter Maynes (Red Oak) will medal; Sam Chapman (Creston-OM) will medal
CLASS 3A
Lewis Central's Tanner Higgins responded from his quarterfinals loss and claimed a victory the second round of consolations to stamp his spot on the medal stand. Higgins will wrestle for seventh tomorrow. LeMar's Jake Francksen-Small and Colton Hoag will wrestle for seventh at 160 and 195 respectively. Complete area results from Friday's 3A action can be viewed here.
CLASS 3A THIRD ROUND CONSOLATIONS
145: Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) will wrestle for seventh
160: Jake Francksen-Small (LeMars) will wrestle for seventh
182: Colton Hoag (LeMars) will wrestle for seventh
CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND CONSOLATION
120: Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) is eliminated
132: Nick Walters (Sioux City North) is eliminated
145: Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) will medal
160: Jake Francksen-Small (LeMars) will medal
182: Colton Hoag (LeMars) will medal
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
120: Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) drops to consis
145: Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) drops to consis
160: Jake Francksen-Small (LeMars) drops to consis
182: Colton Hoag (LeMars) drops to consis