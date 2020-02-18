(KMAland) -- Happy State Wrestling Eve, well sorta. The four days of excitement that is the 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament begins tomorrow with state duals. I wish I could tell you that my bags are packed and I'm ready to go, but that would be a lie.
This is the fifth state wrestling tournament I've been blessed to cover. I remember my first, the 2016 edition like it was yesterday. I had no clue what I was doing and poor Ryan Matheny was forced to put up with me all week. Fast forward four years: I still have no idea what I'm doing, but Ryan Matheny only has to put up with me Saturday rather than all week. This is also the first state wrestling I will cover as a college graduate. Words cannot describe how excited I am to get to the hotel after a 14-hour day at the Wells Fargo Arena not dive into Theories of Mass Communication homework, but I digress.
Like I said, this is my fifth state tournament and it got me thinking about some of the best moments from the last four years, so here are the top five from my coverage of the past four seasons.
5. 2019: A busy finals
I wish the finals of every state tournament were like last year. We had 10 wrestlers in our immediate coverage area make it to the state finals. For those of you that are unaware, we are on the air for the entire finals Saturday night. Sometimes there are weights where we don't have area kids wrestling in the finals, which means we may do a 3A title match or whatever match piques our interest. However, last year's finals' broadcast schedule was pretty easy thanks to Underwood's trio of Stevie Barnes, Logan James and Nick Hamilton. Logan-Magnolia's Briar Reisz, Red Oak's Justin McCunn, Harlan's Derec Weyer, Missouri Valley's Arron Olson, AHSTW's Gabe Pauley and TJ's Cameron Baker. Sadly, KMAland wrestlers went 2-8 in the finals, but the journey to get there was incredible. Let's do it again, shall we? Hopefully with more wins.
4. McGwire Midkiff's thrilling state title match (2017)
This is one of the most entertaining finals matches I've seen. Former TJ and current North Dakota State standout McGwire Midkiff had the misfortune of running into eventual four-time champion Brody Teske (Fort Dodge) in the 2016 finals. In 2017, he made up for it with a thrilling finals match with Drew Brown (Southeast Polk). They were tied at 1 going into sudden victory when Midkiff was able to get a reversal and the state title. The entire place went nuts and it was awesome. I somehow managed to find Ryan's call from the final moments of that match, so here it is.
3. McConkey and Sanders end their careers with titles (2018)
Longtime foes and friends, who had put on numerous epic battles with one another ended their careers with state titles within minutes of one another. Glenwood's Caleb Sanders and Atlantic's John McConkey met four times during their senior season and each time came down to the wire. Then they both claimed state titles in somewhat dramatic ways. Sanders claimed his with a late takedown of Dylan Olson (Dubuque Hempstead) while McConkey had to overcome a few "questionable" stall calls to defeat Spencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows). What the duo did on that Saturday night made the state look at the Hawkeye Ten and the caliber of wrestling that comes out of it and it was awesome.
2. Gabe Pauley's flair for the dramatic.....twice (2018 & 2019)
Few area wrestlers have entertained me in ways that AHSTW's Gabe Pauley did. The dude was an old-school, beat-you-up and take your lunch money type of wrestler on the mat. Off the mat, he was always extremely polite and well-spoken. In his junior year (2018), Pauley entered the state tournament unbeaten and had not been taken down all season. He cruised to the finals, where he matched up with Bryce Werderman (Lisbon). Pauley controlled the match, but Werderman did something nobody else had done: take Pauley down. Werderman's takedown tied the match with 10 seconds left, but Pauley quickly escaped and claimed his first title.
The next year was not as smooth for Pauley. He lost three matches in the season, including one at districts. He still got the top seed and took care of business on his way into the finals, where he faced Thomas Even (Don Bosco). Even went toe-to-toe with Pauley, eventually sending it into sudden-victory, where Pauley got a takedown to capture his second title. He sure knew how to make state title matches exciting. If only every title match were like Pauley's
1. Alex Thomsen: Four-Time Champ (2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018)
I was not there for Alex Thomsen's first title, but I was for the last three and they were all absolutely dominant. He made it look easy and all his titles were impressive, but his second one (2016) stands out to me. Thomsen had a rare-challenge in the first round, winning by just three points while only scoring four. Most wrestlers would be happy to advance to the quarterfinals, but not Thomsen. He was not pleased. During his championship interview, he was more disappointed about his tight win than he was his dominant championship performance. Things like that are what made Thomsen so great and fun to cover, too.
That's enough for the stroll down memory lane. Now time for a look at this week.
LET'S DUAL
The State Dual Tournament begins tomorrow. There's a chance, albeit perhaps slim, that this could be the last state dual tourney held under the current format. I'm just speculating because nothing is official and likely won't be for the next few weeks, but I think it's a possibility that state duals as we know them will be changed. Whether that's good or bad.
Twenty-four teams will vie for the state dual titles among three different classes. It's a light year for our area teams at the state duals, but I will have updates for Logan-Magnolia in Class 1A and Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Class 2A
The Class 1A title will almost certainly boil down to Don Bosco and Lisbon. They met twice this year and split, so I'm not sure who the favorite is. I think Lisbon has more hammers, but Don Bosco has more nails. I'll take the Dons.
I think Logan-Magnolia has a legit shot at third. They come in as the five seed and will meet Lake Mills for what feels like the 57th time in a row, and as usual, it's a toss-up. I wouldn't be shocked for it to be Lo-Ma/West Sioux for third. West Sioux won their regular-season meeting, so they'd be the favorite in this matchup, but I wouldn't doubt Lo-Ma.
I also expect West Delaware and Southeast Polk to prevail in 2A and 3A respectively.
THAT'S A LOT OF WRESTLERS TO COVER
This week, I will be covering 96 wrestlers at state. Ninety-three of which come from the Bluegrass, Hawkeye Ten, Missouri River, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa Conferences. I'm also giving respects to the fine folks of ACGC because they were in a KMAland district, they were at three meets a covered this year and they are within range, so that makes 96 wrestlers from 35 different schools.
STATE WRESTLING BY THE NUMBERS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton leads KMAland with eight state qualifiers. Underwood and Logan-Magnolia are close behind with six qualifiers apiece. LeMars leads Class 3A with five.
By Conference: WIC 27, Pride of Iowa 22, Hawkeye Ten 21, Missouri River 21, Bluegrass 1, Rolling Valley 1
By Class: Freshmen 9, Sophomores 16, Juniors 28, Seniors 28
WELCOME BACK!
Just like last year, four area schools will have a presence in Des Moines this weekend after not having one last year. They are Coon Rapids-Bayard, Central Decatur, Kuemper Catholic and St. Albert. All four schools have a state qualifier that's an underclassman, so it's likely they come back next year.
RETURNING AREA FINALISTS
Unfortunately, KMAland does not have any returning state champions, but there are six are wrestlers who will be looking to return to the finals and avenge prior losses. They are Red Oak's Justin McCunn (2A 160), Underwood's Stevie Barnes (1A 120), Logan James (1A 138) and Nick Hamilton (1A 145). Logan-Magnolia's Briar Reisz is looking for his third state finals appearance at 152 pounds in Class 1A as is Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel at 2A 152.
RETURNING AREA MEDALISTS
Nineteen area wrestlers will be looking to add more hardware to their collection this weekend in Des Moines.
Underwood's Logan James and Nick Hamilton are looking for a rare fourth medal. Logan-Magnolia's Briar Reisz, Martensdale-St. Mary's Cole Cassady, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel, Red Oak's Justin McCunn and Missouri Valley's Nick Haynes are eyeing a third medal. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr), Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox), Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center), Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia), Johnathon Erp (Red Oak), Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM), Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) and Nick Walters (Sioux City North) have their sights set on medal number two.
LIKELY CANDIDATES FOR THEIR FIRST MEDAL
This list could possibly include the 70+ area wrestlers who don't have one, but let's be honest, not all of them can medal and it wouldn't be any fun if they did. Here are 10 candidates I feel are extremely likely to get their first medal.
1. Gable Porter (Underwood, 1A 106): Porter is undefeated as a freshman, the top seed and the favorite to win the whole dang bracket, let alone medal.
2. Jace Rose (Riverside, 1A 113): Rose has been wrestling on a different level since he bumped down to 113 from 120. He confidently told me earlier this season that his goal was to be a state champ. It won't be easy, but I like him to at least get on the medal stand.
3. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, 1A 126): I think it's safe to say the Reisz family is good at wrestling. They younger Reisz knocked off Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, a state runner-up from last season, at districts last week. I would not be surprised to see him make a deep run, much like his brother did two years ago.
4. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr, 2A 138): Ehlen has been right there the last few years, but fell short. I think this is the year he gets over the hump and onto the medal stand.
5. Austin Wilson (Nodaway Valley, 1A 160):
6 Carter Maynes (Red Oak, 2A 195): I'll be the first to say it in case it happens. I will not be surprised if Carter Maynes is wrestling in the finals Saturday night. He has what it takes to get there, it's just a matter of whether or not he can. I'll take sure money on him medaling, though.
7. Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW 1A 195): I've been really impressed with Fischer as of lately. He had a few early-season losses but has really found a rhythm over the past few weeks. I like his chances of medaling.
8. Crew Howard (Clarinda, 2A 220): I'll say the same thing about Howard I said about Maynes. I won't be surprised if he's in one of the tournament's final matches. He's wrestling like a man possessed and he's hardly been challenged, which he certainly will be this weekend.
9. Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM, 2A 285): Roller nearly medaled last season. I don't think he'll miss out this year. He's been pretty dominant save for a few matches against top-ranked Kaden Sutton (ADM).
10. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley, 1A 285): Basketball season is over for Murray, who averaged just over three points per game for the Big Reds this season. Now he gets to completely focus on wrestling. He's had a pleasantly surprising sophomore season and I think it ends with a state medal.
SOME TASTY FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS
With as many state qualifiers as we had, you knew there were going to be some fun first-rounders. Here are the five that have me the most intrigued.
5: 1A 152: No. 1 Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) vs. No. 7 Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW)
When I saw this matchup, I got confused and had to ask myself if this was the WIC tournament or the state tournament. Reisz has been undefeated this year except for a medical forfeit back in January. Rasmussen is wrestling really well as of late and went toe-to-toe with Blake Thomsen (Underwood) last week before falling short. They met three times this year. Reisz won the first two by 10 points but only won the third meeting by four points. Rasmussen has been wrestling really well lately and I don't think it'd be crazy if he pulled off one of the tournament's biggest day one upsets.
4: 1A 285: No. 9 Brock Fox (Treynor) vs. No. 7 Dane Johnson (Pochahontas Area)
The winner of this match will be in a good position to medal, the loser will be one match away from their season coming to a close. This is the definition of a toss-up match and one I will have my eyes on Thursday.
3: 2A 113: No. 10 Aybren Moore (Atlantic-CAM) vs. No. 5 Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar)
This match could have happened at the Rollin Dyer Invitational, but unfortunately, Moore did not wrestle. Anderson did, though, and he took second. These two wrestlers are a combined 70-8 coming into this match. This is a sneaky good first-rounder.
2: 2A 120: No. 5 Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) vs. No. 2 Nick Fox (Osage)
We are going to see a semifinal-caliber match in the early phases of the 2A first round and I'm all for it. Schmitz has a pair of losses in the past few weeks, but has four all year and is a former third-place medalist. I would not be surprised to see him flip a switch this weekend, but Fox won't make it easy. This one will be fun.
1: 1A 106: No. 1 Gable Porter (Underwood) vs. No. 4 Donovan Hanson (West Bend-Mallard)
I was already excited to see Porter's state tournament debut, but this matchup has me even more excited. Somehow Hanson, who is ranked number four by IAWrestle, went unseeded. I understand that the rankings have nothing to do with seedings, but this one seemed strange to me. It also means somebody's championship dreams will be dashed in round one.
HOW YOU CAN STAY UP TO DATE WITH STATE WRESTLING
If you're reading this, you already know the answer. Follow me on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) for tweets about all the fun. Also, KMA Sports will live reports tomorrow for duals as well as on Thursday and Friday's state tournament. Heres the schedule...
Tomorrow: Updates at 9:18, 10:26, 11:50, 12:18, 1:40, 5:15, 7:30 and 9:42. The 11:50 and 12:18 times are tentative and could change depending on the first round of state duals.
Thursday: Updates at 11:50, 4:33, 5:16, between basketball games on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960 as well as at the end of the games and at 10:42.
Friday: Updates at 11:50, 1:40, 3:33, 5:16, after basketball on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960 and at 10:42.
Saturday: We will have live play-by-play for all the action beginning with the consolation semifinals and finals at 10 a.m. We will also broadcast the finals, in their entirety Saturday evening. All of Saturday's action can be heard on KMA 960.
I think that's enough words. I still have to pack.