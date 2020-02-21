KMA State Wrestling Live Diary
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(Des Moines) -- The 2020 State Wrestling Tournament is underway from Des Moines.

Continue to refresh this page for the latest updates on KMAland wrestlers.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

120: Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) drops to consis 

126: Ethan Lemon (Harlan) drops to consis; Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consis; Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) drops to consis

132: Nate Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis

138: Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis

152: Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to semis

160: Justin McCunn (Red Oak) drops to consis

170: Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to semis

182: Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM) advances to semis

195: Carter Maynes (Red Oak) drops to consis

220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) advances to semis 

285: Cale Roller (Atlantic) advances to semis 

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

120: Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) drops to consis

145: Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) drops to consis

160: Jake Francksen-Small (LeMars) drops to consis