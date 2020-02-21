(Des Moines) -- The 2020 State Wrestling Tournament is underway from Des Moines.
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
120: Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) drops to consis
126: Ethan Lemon (Harlan) drops to consis; Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consis; Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) drops to consis
132: Nate Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis
138: Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis
152: Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to semis
160: Justin McCunn (Red Oak) drops to consis
170: Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to semis
182: Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM) advances to semis
195: Carter Maynes (Red Oak) drops to consis
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) advances to semis
285: Cale Roller (Atlantic) advances to semis
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
120: Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) drops to consis
145: Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) drops to consis
160: Jake Francksen-Small (LeMars) drops to consis