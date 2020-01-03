(Harlan) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls shot lights out while the AL boys relied on a suffocating defense in the Lynx' pair of victories over Harlan on KMA 960 Friday night.
GIRLS: AL 64 Harlan 39
The Class 5A No. 15 AL girls buried three-pointers early and often in their 64-39 victory over Harlan.
"We came out on fire in the first half," AL Coach Chad Schaa told KMA Sports, "We kind of set the tone. They tried to do some different defenses against us and we had a couple players step up and make a three."
The Lynx---who had hit just 35 treys in their first eight games finished Friday's contest with nine triples, eight of which came in the first half.
"We talk about confidence," Schaa said, "We looked confident shooting the ball in the first half. We knew as soon it left the hand, it was going in."
Julia Wagoner was the leader of AL's superb performance from beyond the arc. Wagoner drained six triples and posted a game-high 21 points. Wagoner had made just two three-pointers on the season before Friday night.
"I don't know where that came from. It was just lucky I guess," Wagoner said.
"When she got a roll there, she just felt confident and boy, she just lit it up for us," Schaa said.
AL raced out to a 23-7 lead after one quarter and took a 43-22 lead into halftime. Harlan began the second half on a 7-0 run and whittled the deficit to as low as 12 in the third quarter but couldn't get any closer before AL ultimately pulled away.
Jillian Shanks also reached double-digit scoring for the Lynx with 12 points. Alexis Pomernackas had eight, Baylie Girres scored seven, Lucy Turner and Kayla Schleifman added six apiece for the Lynx---who are now 7-2. Their next game will be January 11th when they face Bellevue West at the MAC Shootout at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs.
Harlan was led in their fifth consecutive defeat by 10 points from Caitlyn Leinen. Brecken Van Baale added nine, Macie Leinen and Claire Schmitz scored seven apiece. They Cyclones fall to 4-5 on the season and will face Lewis Central on Tuesday.
The complete interviews with Wagoner and Coach Schaa can be viewed below.
BOYS: AL 53 Harlan 38
In a battle of state-ranked unbeatens, Class 4A No. 10 and KMAland 3A/4A No. 2 AL relied on their trusty defense to contain 3A No. 8 and KMAland No 4 Harlan and leave one of southwest Iowa's toughest gymnasiums with a gritty 53-38 victory.
"It's always hard to come here and get a win," Coach Jason Isaacson told KMA Sports, "Defensively our kids did a really good job and that's what separated us."
The AL defense held a Harlan offense that was averaging 71 points per game to just 17 points in the games' first three quarters and dominated the paint courtesy of an evident size advantage.
"The emphasis was to attack the paint," Isaacson said
Harlan took an 8-5 lead early in the game but AL closed the first on a 4-0 run to take a 9-8 lead into the second quarter. AL then outscored Harlan 27-9 in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach.
"The first game after break is always a little dicey," Isaacson said, "We started off sluggish, I'm not sure we played great offensively but we rebounded well."
Josh Dix paced the Lynx with a game-high 20 points.
"People were finding me open and my big guys were setting really good screens for me to get open," Dix said.
Jamison Gruber added eight, Matt Evans chipped in seven, Noah Sandbothe posted six points and seven rebounds and Kaden Baxter also added six points for the Lynx in the victory.
Harlan was led in the defeat by 11 points from Connor Bruck. Michael Erlmeier also added six for the Cyclones. Harlan is now 6-1 on the season and will turn their focus to a battle with Lewis Central---who is coming off a huge victory over Glenwood Friday night.
AL will now have eight days until their next game---a showdown with Nebraska's Bellevue West on January 11th at the MAC Shootout at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs.
"We just have to get back in the lab and continue to get better every day," Isaacson said.
The complete interviews with Dix and Coach Isaacson can be viewed below.