(Red Oak) -- The Shenandoah boys bowling team set three more school records on their way to winning the Red Oak bowling tournament on Tuesday.
Payton Stephens had a 256 and a 222 to post the highest series in school history, finishing with a 478. Meanwhile, Stephens was joined in helping Shenandoah break the high individual round team series (2041) and the high individual round team game (1091) records at the school.
The Mustangs had a 2919 total score to win the team championship. Harlan was second with 2776 while Red Oak had 2690, Lewis Central finished with 2577 points and Creston had 2329.
In the girls tournament, Harlan won with a team score of 2394 pins. Red Oak was not far behind with 2362 while Lewis Central had 2325 and Shenandoah 2306. Creston was next with 2068 pins.