(Sterling) -- For the second year in a row, the Sterling Jets girls basketball will participate in the Nebraska Class D2 State Tournament. However, this year they feel they enter the tournament with a better grip on what to expect.
"Last year, it was new for me and every single player on the roster," Coach Josh Pfeiffer told KMA Sports. "It's a fantastic situation for us to be in, where I know what to expect and the girls know what to expect. The week of the state tournament is kind of a different animal and it's a great advantage to have been there before."
The Jets (20-7) enter the state tournament as the seven seed and reached Lincoln courtesy of a 39-35 victory over Anselmo-Merna.
"It wasn't our first time seeing a real tough opponent," Pfeiffer told KMA Sports. "We were able to actually come from behind, get the win and secure a spot in the state tournament."
The Jets reached the state tournament despite losing their subdistrict final against top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart, but took advantage of Nebraska's wildcard format and took care of business in district action.
"We had a really, really tough subdistrict," Pfeiffer said. "The fact that we get the opportunity to be more tested than our competitors is an advantage."
Colby Thies, Macy Richardson, Ella Wingert have led the way for Jets, but many other girls have been key contributors, too.
"We have a whole team full of players that understand what they do best and bring their skill set to the team," Pfeiffer said.
The Jets will now turn their attention to the Class D2 State Quarterfinal, where they will face second-seeded Humphrey St. Francis. The Flyers are led by Nebraska commit Allison Weidner.
"It's tough for me to imagine that there's many players any better than her in the entire state," Pfeiffer said. "She's really, really good. She's certainly the focal point of their team. We'll need to try to keep her away from the rim, finish with a rebound and go play the other way."
Sterling will take on the challenge of guarding Weidner tonight at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest High School. The winner of Sterling/Humphey St. Francis will face the winner of Mullen/BDS Friday at 3:45. The complete interview with Coach Pfeiffer can be heard below.