(Sterling) -- One year removed from a state semifinal appearance, the Sterling Jets have just one senior on their roster but lots of talent.
The youth has led to early season growing pains for the Jets but they have also navigated to a 6-2 start on the season, recently claiming the championship at the Weeping Water Tournament.
"It was an awesome weekend," Sterling Coach Josh Pfeiffer told KMA Sports. "It's a challenge going into any holiday tournament coming off the moratorium."
The Jets, who are ranked ninth in Class D2 by the Omaha World-Herald, overcame the challenge and defeated East Butler in the semifinals Friday. Then they held off Class D1 No. 3 Weeping Water 48-44 in the tournament final.
"For the girls to navigate all the potential problems, I was really proud of how they handled it," Pfeiffer said. "We had a size advantage. We knew if we could get rebounds, we'd have a chance and we were able to get many second-chance opportunities."
Sterling has also amassed victories over Thayer Central, Friend, Meridian, and Pawnee City. Their two defeats have come to last year's Class D2 runner-up Falls City Sacred Heart and a 7-1 Diller-Odell squad.
The Jets came into the year with loads of talent but some inexperience according to their coach, which led him to an intriguing, but currently effective message to his team.
"We knew we were capable of some good things. We knew there were going to be some growing pains," Pfeiffer said. "It might sound weird, but I said we needed to fail fast and fail forward. We knew there were going to be some challenges. We wanted to encounter them as soon as possible so we could use those challenges to propel ourselves forward."
The Jets' lone senior Colby Thies has led the way this season while underclassmen Ella Wingert, Macy Richardson, Belle Haner and Kaity Wusk have also been mainstays in the Jets' lineup.
"Everybody I feel like knows their role and stars in that role," Pfieffer said.
The road won't get any smoother for the Jets, who will now turn their attention to a Friday night showdown with Johnson-Brock. The Eagles are currently 6-1 on the season and ranked sixth in D-1.
According to Pfeiffer, the keys to victory for Sterling will remain the same.
"We try to emphasize that it's the little things that lead to big results," he said. "I think we're getting better at thinking about the details that win games.
"That's what I ask my girls going into Friday night. I know we have what it takes, but can we concentrate and focus on a possession-by-possession basis to get it done?"
The complete interview with Coach Pfeiffer can be heard below.