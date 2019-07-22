(Fort Dodge) -- When you wait 25 years for a state appearance, you might as well stage a classic.
Mount Ayr (26-2), making their first trip to state since 1994, edged past Beckman Catholic (29-4) with a 3-2 eight-inning walk-off win on Monday afternoon in a Class 2A state quarterfinal.
In a game with countless twists, turns and what-just-happened instances, the Raiderettes won a state game for just the second time in school history when junior leadoff hitter Sam Stewart laced a liner to left, scoring Rachel Sobotka with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
“I was nervous,” Stewart told KMA Sports. “I just had the mentality to hit it hard, and we were going to score.”
Stewart’s winner will be the last thing remembered from the game, but there were countless other instances that will prove memorable for years to come.
For instance, Mount Ayr had two runners thrown out at the plate, including one on a 1-2-5-7-2-5 double play. The Raiderettes, though, had their own double play on a controversial diving snag by Stewart. And another inning ended with the bases-loaded when catcher Abigail Barnes made a grab while crashing into the fence in foul territory.
“I could honestly say I thought I was going to have a heart attack in some of those innings,” pitcher Caroline McAlexander said. “The innings were up and down, and there were some strong plays, but we had to just take a depth breath and play our game.”
“The 6-0 and 9-0 wins are a whole lot better,” Co-Coach Bret Ruggles said, “but you will take any win you can get, especially here.”
And this win is one that had the entire Harlan Rogers Sports Complex buzzing. It also has Mount Ayr in their first state softball semifinal in school history, where they will play top-seeded North Linn on Wednesday at 3:00 on KMA-FM 99.1.
The game started innocently enough with both McAlexander and Beckman pitcher Sydney Steffen earning back-to-back-to-back 1-2-3 innings, but then the strangeness began in the bottom half of the second.
Alexa Anderson led off the frame with a single and moved to second on an error by left fielder Nell McDermott. McDermott would make up for it moments later. After a sacrifice bunt by Barnes moved McDermott’s pinch runner Jaycee Knight into scoring position, Sobotka hit a chopper back to the mound.
Steffen caught Knight in a rundown, but catcher Kamryn Klas’ throw to third went into left where McDermott was waiting to throw Knight out at the plate. After the tag, Klas quickly threw to third for the second out of the play and third out of the inning.
Mount Ayr put together another rally in the third when Payten Lambert singled with two outs and nobody on. Lambert moved to second on a Stewart base hit, and then came around to score on an error to give the Raiderettes the early lead.
Beckman took the lead in the fourth, scoring on a two-out, two-run single by Shea Steffen, who drove in Jadyn Welling and Emily Wulfekuhle on the play. Mount Ayr had countless chances over the next three frames to tie or take the lead.
In the fourth, Barnes reached on a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Eva Sobotka, who advanced to second on a groundout by Halsie Barnes. Channler Henle followed with a single, but Beckman shortstop Heather Boeckenstedt dove to knock it down on the infield and threw Sobotka out at the plate.
“We made some base running errors today,” Ruggles noted. “We were over-aggressive today, but I didn’t want to come home thinking we didn’t play more aggressive.”
In the fifth, Mount Ayr started a two-out rally with a Reynolds base hit and a McAlexander walk before Anderson grounded out to third. They finally found the equalizer in the sixth thanks to a clutch two-out RBI knock by Lambert, but it wasn’t before some heroics in the top half.
Beckman loaded the bases with nobody out and looked primed to blow the game open. However, Wulfekuhle popped out to second, and Shea Steffen followed with a looping liner just beyond second. Stewart dove, made the catch and then quickly tagged the runner on second. She also tagged the runner coming from first for a fourth out, confusing the umpires into believing that was the third out.
The Trailblazers were originally credited with a run under the decision that the runner from third scored before the tag of the runner coming from first. However, the officials realized their error and changed the original decision.
“The (fourth) out didn’t matter,” Ruggles said. “The umpires said the run had scored before the fourth out, but we went out there and argued the third out should have been the first tag. Once they figured it out, they got it right.”
McAlexander loaded the bases again in the seventh on a double and two walks - one intentional to Boeckenstedt. The lone senior on the team worked out of it again, getting a fielder’s choice groundout back to the mound and a foul out on Barnes’ fence-crashing catch.
“Abigail and I have been together for five years,” McAlexander said. “Every night we talk about our strategy, and we know what we’re going to do.”
Beckman stranded two more in the eighth, and Mount Ayr wouldn’t let them have another shot. The Raiderettes got singles from Rachel Sobotka and Halsie Barnes to start the inning, putting runners on the corners. Barnes moved to second on a groundout to third, and both stayed put on Lambert’s grounder back to the pitcher. Stewart then followed with the winner.
“When I saw Sam come back up, I knew she would put it in play,” Ruggles said. “I was just so glad it got up 10 feet in the air. That’s a great shortstop (Boeckenstedt) over there. Once it got up to 10 feet, I knew it was good.”
“Coming through…it’s pretty exciting,” Stewart said. “But it’s even more exciting to know we won and are advancing.”
Stewart finished with two of the Raiderettes eight hits. Anderson and eight and nine hitters Henle and Lambert also had two hits apiece in the victory. McAlexander, meanwhile, worked around seven Beckman hits, striking out five and inducing 13 outs in the air.
The 25-year wait for the Mount Ayr faithful proved to be well worth it as the swarm of red and white shirts cheered wildly with every key play.
“Mount Ayr travels well,” Ruggles said. “We’ve always said that. I don’t care if it’s golf. We travel well. We just saw the sea of white, and that helped our girls.
“We have a great support group from home,” Stewart added. “We have so many people that come even from different surrounding towns. It’s great to get a win for all of them that came to support.”
Mount Ayr meets the top seed North Linn, which moved to 40-4 with a 6-0 win over Wapello. First pitch is slated for 3:00 PM on Wednesday on KMA-FM 99.1.
“I honestly feel like we’re playing for the community right now,” McAlexander said. “This jersey doesn’t mean us. It means everybody, and I’m so proud of that.”
