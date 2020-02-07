(Bedford) -- The Mount Ayr basketball teams swept Bedford on the road Friday night, two rivalry games heard live on KMA-FM 99.1.
GIRLS: Mount Ayr 49 Bedford 39
The Raiderettes earned win number 16 on the season in their 49-39 victory over the Bulldogs. Sam Stewart had a big night as she scored a game high 18 points, 13 of which came in the second half.
"It's always a hard place to come and play," Stewart told KMA Sports after the win. "I feel like we came out slow and eventually picked it up and got moving."
Mount Ayr trailed for most of the first half. Behind a 13-point first half performance from junior Kennedy Weed, Bedford established a 10-point advantage in the second quarter, but the Raiderettes would fight back within 25-21 at the break. A huge third quarter changed the flow of the game for Mount Ayr as they outscored Bedford 23-11 in that frame.
"Once we identified who Kennedy Weed was we really locked down on her and held her scoreless for the second half," Mount Ayr head coach Thad Streit said. "I'm proud of our girls for battling when we got down and were in foul trouble. Bedford had to of shot a high percentage of three pointers. It felt like they made 15. We locked down and did a great job playing defense. I'm proud of our girls down the stretch."
The Raiderettes also had a big night from junior forward Rachel Sobotka who scored 14 points, while senior Jaycee Knight added seven. Mount Ayr will face Bedford again Tuesday night at home. Video interviews with Coach Streit and Stewart can be found below.
BOYS: Mount Ayr 67 Bedford 55
Junior point guard Payton Weehler dropped a game-high 22 points in the Raiders 67-55 win over Bedford. Weehler had eight of his points in the first two quarters before taking over late in the game and sinking many free throws along the way to help the team manage a double-digit lead.
"I thought we played really well," Weehler told KMA Sports. "We knew this would be a tough environment to come into and shoot the ball well. The crowds are close and we just tried to handle our emotions. I thought we did that really well."
Mount Ayr held a 15-point lead in the second quarter, but Bedford would close the gap to 35-27 at half. The Bulldogs tightened the gap even more in the third, pulling within 48-44. Mount Ayr's big fourth quarter proved be the difference as they outscored Bedford 19-11 in the final period.
"This is always a tough place to play," Mount Ayr head coach Bret Ruggles said. "Don't care what the teams are, whose records are what, you can throw all of that out the door because this is always a very good place to play. We knew this coming in. I'm proud of my guys because we made a ton of free throws towards the end and we executed extremely well defensively all night."
Two other players reached double figures for Mount Ayr as senior Dawson Frost scored 14 points and senior Cayden Lambert pitched in 10. The win moves the Raiders to 16-2 overall, while Bedford dropped to 10-7. The Bulldogs were paced by senior Brennan Sefrit's 18 points. Jordan Perkins scored 14 for the Bulldogs and Cooper Nally had 13.
Both teams will meet again Tuesday night in Mount Ayr, however, both have games Monday night as well. The Raiders will face I-35 at home, while hosts Wayne. Video interviews with Coach Ruggles and Weehler can be found below.