(Oregon) -- South Holt/Nodaway-Holt football has found their stride just in time for the postseason. The Spartans (5-4) won five of their final six games after a tough 0-3 start.
“The first three games were pretty brutal,” Coach Josh Petersen told KMA Sports. “ We felt we could go 5-1 down the stretch and vie for that fourth or fifth seed. We started the season as a passing team, but lately we’ve just lined up, ran power football and kept the clock in our favor.”
Coach Petersen says the newfound running game has helped keep a younger defense off the field while quarterback Drew Quinlin has put together a season of over 1,000 yards passing and rushing.
“With Drew running the ball and using play-action, he’s been able to hit some of our ends with our passing game opened up a little more,” Petersen said. “It’s really helped us control the game.”
Meanwhile, the defense has also been opportunistic enough to force multiple turnovers in nearly every one of their wins.
“It’s been a team effort (on defense),” Petersen said. “We have two big kids up front at defensive tackle, our defensive ends are pretty quick, the linebackers are starting to understand the scheme better and the corners have done great in coverage. The kids are starting to figure it out.”
Now, Coach Petersen and the Spartans hope to nab their second win of the season over DeKalb when they come to Graham on Friday evening.
“They had some kids out for that game,” Petersen said of their 48-18 win in late September. “We’ve stressed to the kids that it’s not likely going to be the same team we saw earlier in the year. They played Mound City competitive for over a quarter, and we didn’t even do that.”
DeKalb (4-5) is led by senior running back Darrin McElfresh, who has rushed for 1,456 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
“(McElfresh) is really fast,” Petersen said. “I kind of like what we did against them defensively (in the earlier meeting), so we’re going to try to stick with that. We’ll try to find some holes or gaps in their defense and exploit that.”
Kent Poncelow will have reports from this Missouri 8-man playoff opener on Friday evening. Listen to the full interview with Petersen below.