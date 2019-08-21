(Leon) -- The Central Decatur football team hopes a strong finish in 2018 leads to a strong year in 2019.
The Cardinals opened last year with four consecutive losses by an average of eight points. However, they stormed back to win four of their final five, leaving a good taste in their mouths heading into the offseason.
“Last year was a really weird year,” Coach Jon Pedersen told KMA Sports. “We were probably five plays away from being 9-0. We were either ahead or within a touchdown going into the fourth quarter of all five games. We had opportunities, but things didn’t go our way against some really good teams.”
With the strong finish, Coach Pedersen says it’s been kind of interesting using a 4-5 season as optimism for what he believes will be a better year this season.
“It seems kind of weird to have a 4-5 season and springboard into this year,” Pedersen said. “That’s kind where we’re at. The kids had a really good summer, and they’re excited to get rolling.”
They’ll get to it on Friday evening at home against Nodaway Valley in a Week 0 matchup, made necessary by Grand View Christian cancelling their season.
The Wolverines are on their third head coach in three years with Flynn Heald leading this year’s crew. With that being the case, that can make for a tough scout.
“We really are going into this game blind,” Pedersen said. “That can be a negative, but on the other side of things, we’ve really been able to just focus on us. For these two weeks, we’ve just been worried about what we do. That’s been refreshing for us. I think the kids have really been honed in on what we’re trying to accomplish. Hopefully, that carries through to Friday night.”
This year’s Cardinals have a number of standout seniors returning, but it all starts with Iowa State commit Cole Pedersen – the son of Coach Pedersen. Cole led the team in passing and rushing last year and even served as one of the top receivers. The Cyclones linebacker recruit also had a strong defensive season.
Other seniors Coach Pedersen is excited about include their leading returning tackler Dakota Reed, offensive and defensive lineman Brogan Bundt, athlete Michel Evertsen – new to the team this year – and Grant Smith, Tate Hill and Brett Powers upfront.
Supplementing the solid senior class are some juniors and sophomores that received plenty of playing time last season due to injuries. Coach Pedersen says all-district wide receiver and junior Haden Leymaster is primed for a strong season on both sides of the ball.
Another junior TJ Fallis and sophomores Matthew Boothe, Colton Barnes, Tegan Carson and Devin Adams all look to be solid contributors this season.
“We really feel like these guys have made big jumps,” Coach Pedersen added. “They’re really good athletes, and they fit into the scheme we’re running this year. We’re excited for it.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Pedersen below.