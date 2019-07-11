(Council Bluffs) -- One year ago, Thomas Jefferson ended Abraham Lincoln's season with a 10-3 victory in a regional first round matchup. The Lynx flipped the script on TJ Thursday with an 8-6 victory behind a five-run fourth inning, securing their third victory over TJ this season.
"It's always good to beat them, but it's really hard to beat someone three times." AL head coach Candice Hughes told KMA Sports.
AL's victory was guided by Holly Hansen in the circle and Kenadie Doty at the plate.
Hansen threw a complete game, allowing nine hits, struck out four and walked just one batter.
"I was just trying to do good for my team and trying to hit my spots," Hansen told KMA Sports.
Offensively, Doty tallied two hits, drove in a run and scored two.
"I was just going up there and controlling what I could," Doty said.
TJ scored two runs off three AL errors to begin the game, but that was all the scoring the Yellow Jackets could manage until the seventh. AL plated five and the fourth and two in the sixth inning to take an 8-2 lead into the seventh. TJ responded with a four-run seventh to trim the deficit to 8-6. The Yellow Jackets had the tying run at the plate, but Hansen put the game on ice to seal the victory.
"I believed that we could get out of it, so I wasn't worried," Hansen said.
Rilee Filip contributed two hits and and two-RBI for the Lynx, Jess Vrenick, Bri Schiller and Sierrah Beaman each tallied a hit for AL in the victory.
TJ's nine hit offensive performance was paced by three hits from Hannah Belt and two from Caitlyn Jones. TJ concludes their season with a record of 7-22. The Yellow Jackets graduate just one senior; Jones.
AL (7-25) advances to a Class 5A regional semifinal matchup with top-ranked Waukee.
"We don't have anything to lose," Coach Hughes said. "I'm sure they're looking right past us, so why not go past us and give them our best."
Complete interviews with Hansen, Doty and Coach Hughes can be viewed below.