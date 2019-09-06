(Treynor) — Treynor scored 28 unanswered second half points in a 42-14 week two win over St. Albert Friday night.
The KMAland No. 1 Cardinals went back and forth with the Falcons throughout the first half. The halftime score was 14-14 with both of Treynor’s touchdowns coming on short runs from senior quarterback Jake Fisher, while St. Albert wide receiver Sam Rallis had a 30-yard touchdown reception and also returned an 85-yard kickoff return for a score.
Treynor then took over the game in the third and fourth quarters on both sides of the football. Fisher threw two second half touchdowns and ran for another. His first passing touchdown was a 66 yarder to junior Sid Schaaf, and the second was a 21-yard strike to senior Jack Stogdill. The final Treynor touchdown was a late 37-yard run from senior Jack Tiarks. The Cardinal defense shutout the Falcons in the second half.
“We felt like the first half was two big plays,” Treynor head coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports after the win. “They ran a kick return back and then they had a long touchdown pass in the second quarter. Other than that, we kept them at bay offensively. We felt like if we cleaned some of those things up that we’d be alright. Our kids are in great condition and just executed well tonight.”
Fisher had a monster night for the Cardinals as he was a perfect 6-of-6 passing for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 21 times for 192 yards and three rushing scores.
“He’s a deadly runner in space,” Coach Casey said. “A highly efficient night for him just like last week. He’s just such a dangerous runner out in the open field and he’s tough. None of that stuff matters if you don’t have the horses up front, and they really carried the weight tonight.”
Senior slot back Jack Tiarks had 81 rushing yards on only nine carries with one rushing touchdown, and senior fullback Chase Reber added 137 yards on 21 carries. Sid Schaaf ended the night with 68 receiving yards and one score. On special teams, senior Luke Mieska was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra point attempts.
Coach Casey is pleased with the team’s 2-0 start, and hopes his Cardinals keep their focus heading into homecoming week next week. Treynor will host Shenandoah next Friday night. The Mustangs fell to AHSTW 35-27 on Friday.
“We will let the kids enjoy the weekend here and the coaching staff will do some film study here the next two days,” Casey said. “We’ll get together Sunday night and get our game plan rolling. We won’t do anything with the kids until Monday to give them some time off and rest up. I’m sure I will find things on film that I didn’t like and we’ll have to clean it up.”
The Falcons dropped to 0-2 overall to start the 2019 season. Senior quarterback Lance Wright went 6-of-20 through the air for 103 yards and one touchdown. He added 17 carries for 39 yards. The rest of the St. Albert backfield rushed for a combined 49 yards on 11 carries. The Falcons have their home opener next week when they face Logan-Magnolia. Lo-Ma picked up a nice 21-0 win over Missouri Valley on Friday.
Full video interviews with Coach Casey, Jake Fisher, and Jack Tiarks can be found below.