(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic has qualified for the state baseball tournament. Check out the full rundown from the 3A and 4A substate final action on Wednesday below.

BASEBALL SCOREBOARD - TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 3A Substate Finals 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Boone 10 Ballard 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17 Charles City 2

Central DeWitt 3 Wahlert Catholic 2

Davenport Assumption 3 Fairfield 2

Marion 2 Solon 1

Centerville 4 North Polk 1

ADM, Adel 3 Harlan 1

Class 4A Substate Finals 

Urbandale 2 Waukee 0

Ankeny 16 Des Moines Roosevelt 4

Southeast Polk 6 Ankeny Centennial 3

Epworth, Western Dubuque 8 Davenport Central 0

Iowa City West 2 Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

Pleasant Valley 3 Linn-Mar, Marion 0

Dowling Catholic 5 WDM Valley 3

Johnston 10 Indianola 0

