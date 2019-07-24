(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic has qualified for the state baseball tournament. Check out the full rundown from the 3A and 4A substate final action on Wednesday below.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD - TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3A Substate Finals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Boone 10 Ballard 3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17 Charles City 2
Central DeWitt 3 Wahlert Catholic 2
Davenport Assumption 3 Fairfield 2
Marion 2 Solon 1
Centerville 4 North Polk 1
ADM, Adel 3 Harlan 1
Class 4A Substate Finals
Urbandale 2 Waukee 0
Ankeny 16 Des Moines Roosevelt 4
Southeast Polk 6 Ankeny Centennial 3
Epworth, Western Dubuque 8 Davenport Central 0
Iowa City West 2 Cedar Rapids Prairie 1
Pleasant Valley 3 Linn-Mar, Marion 0
Dowling Catholic 5 WDM Valley 3
Johnston 10 Indianola 0