(KMAland) -- Three KMAland conference schools are moving on to the state baseball tournament following the 1A and 2A substate final action on Tuesday.
Underwood (Western Iowa Conference), Martensdale-St. Marys (Pride of Iowa Conference) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (Rolling Valley Conference) will represent the area later this week and early next week.
Check out the complete 1A and 2A scoreboard below - and stay tuned for full recaps from the Underwood and Martensdale-St. Marys wins.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD - TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Substate Finals
Remsen, St. Mary’s 7 Kingsley-Pierson 1
Newman Catholic 9 Newell-Fonda 2
South Winneshiek 7 St. Ansgar 1
Pekin 7 Calamus-Wheatland 0
Alburnett 4 HLV 2
Don Bosco 10 Central Decatur 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 St. Albert 3
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Southeast Warren 1
Class 2A Substate Finals
West Sioux 3 Pocahontas Area 0
New Hampton 5 Oelwein 2
West Branch 3 Camanche 2 — 9 inn
Central Lee 14 Wilton 0
North Linn 8 Pella Christian 0
Des Moines Christian 8 Roland-Story 0
Van Meter 5 Ogden 3
Underwood 4 Hinton 3