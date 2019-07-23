Coon Rapids-Bayard baseball
Photo: Twitter (@JamieMcAliste7)

(KMAland) -- Three KMAland conference schools are moving on to the state baseball tournament following the 1A and 2A substate final action on Tuesday.

Underwood (Western Iowa Conference), Martensdale-St. Marys (Pride of Iowa Conference) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (Rolling Valley Conference) will represent the area later this week and early next week.

Check out the complete 1A and 2A scoreboard below - and stay tuned for full recaps from the Underwood and Martensdale-St. Marys wins.

BASEBALL SCOREBOARD - TOURNAMENT TRAIL 

Class 1A Substate Finals 

Remsen, St. Mary’s 7 Kingsley-Pierson 1

Newman Catholic 9 Newell-Fonda 2 

South Winneshiek 7 St. Ansgar 1 

Pekin 7 Calamus-Wheatland 0 

Alburnett 4 HLV 2

Don Bosco 10 Central Decatur 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 St. Albert 3

Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Southeast Warren 1

Class 2A Substate Finals 

West Sioux 3 Pocahontas Area 0

New Hampton 5 Oelwein 2

West Branch 3 Camanche 2 — 9 inn

Central Lee 14 Wilton 0

North Linn 8 Pella Christian 0

Des Moines Christian 8 Roland-Story 0

Van Meter 5 Ogden 3 

Underwood 4 Hinton 3

Tags