(KMAland) -- A former Husker, former Hawkeye, former K-State star and former Kansas standout were all named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team on Monday.
The 55-member team was selected by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee.
Former Iowa offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is one of just eight unanimous selections along with quarterback Tom Brady, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller, running back Adrian Peterson, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker and defensive end J.J. Watt.
Here’s a look at the regional selections of note:
-Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (2013-19): Kelce was selected to five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. He had four years of at least 85 receptions and one with more than 100. He finished with 507 receptions, 6,465 yards and 37 touchdowns in the decade.
-Marshall Yanda, OG, Baltimore Ravens (2010-19): The former Hawkeye, Yanda had eight Pro Bowl selection and was a seven-time All-Pro choice.
-Darren Sproles, Flex & PR, San Diego Chargers (2010), New Orleans Saints (2011-13), Philadelphia Eagles (2014-19): The former Kansas State star, Sproles is the only player in league history with 30 receiving touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns, a kickoff return for a score and a punt return for a touchdown.
-Ndamkung Suh, DT, Detroit Lions (2010-14), Miami Dolphins (2015-17), Los Angeles Rams (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019): The former Nebraska Cornhusker star, Suh had 478 tackles, 56.0 sacks, 32 passes defended, four fumbles forced, four fumble recoveries and an interception for the decade. He was picked to five Pro Bowls and the first-team All-Pro team three times.
-Eric Berry, S, Kansas City Chiefs (2010-18): Berry was a first-team All-Pro three times and picked to five Pro Bowls. He won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2015 after being diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma during the 2014 season. He had 14 interceptions, 51 passes defended, 445 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his career.
-Chris Harris Jr., DB, Denver Broncos (2011-19): The former Kansas Jayhawks standout, Harris was named to four Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos. He was a first-team All-Pro following the 2016 season and finished the decade with 20 interceptions, 86 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 23 tackles for loss and 518 total tackles.
-Tyrann Mathieu, S, Arizona Cardinals (2013-17), Houston Texans (2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2019): Mathieu was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection once during the decade. He had 17 interceptions, 61 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, nine sacks, 36 TFLs and 472 total tackles.
-Tyreek Hill, PR, Kansas City Chiefs (2016-19): Hill averaged 11.9 yards per return and had four returned for touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection during the decade at punt returner.
