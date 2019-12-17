(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley basketball teams are headed into Christmas break on the heels of a victory courtesy to a sweep of Lenox Tuesday night on KMA-FM.
GIRLS: SOUTHWEST VALLEY 63 LENOX 31
The Timberwolves snapped a four-game skid with a blowout victory over Lenox in Pride of Iowa Conference action.
"We are definitely satisfied," Southwest Valley Coach Michael Webb told KMA Sports. "They were bringing energy and that's one thing they've been lacking."
The T-Wolves never trailed Tuesday night, leading 13-8 after one quarter and taking a 30-17 lead into halftime. They put the game on ice by outscoring Lenox 20-6 in the third en route to the victory.
Senior Jentry Schafer was vital in the victory, posting a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
"I've been trying to get more rebounds this year and I think last night and tonight was my first two that I really got through," Schafer told KMA Sports.
Classmate Abbie Wetzel finished the evening with 11 points and buried three timely triples in the victory.
"We weren't playing how we should have before tonight and before CAM last night, so it just means a lot to come out and get the dub tonight," Wetzel said.
Sophomore Norah Lund came off the bench to splash 11 points, including two three-pointers.
"I just felt we were all working together and moving the ball really well, so everything was opening up and we were getting shots," Lund said.
Lenox was led in the defeat by 10 points from Cassidy Nelson. The loss moves the Tigers to 3-3 on the season. They will close the 2019 calendar year with a road contest against Murray Thursday.
Southwest Valley improves to 3-4 on the season. The T-Wolves are off until after Christmas break and will next be in action on January 3rd when they travel to Southeast Warren.
Coach Webb is hopeful his team can bring what it brought tonight: energy.
"Energy, energy, energy," Webb said, "We got to bring it up. Whatever we can do. I'm excited."
BOYS: SOUTHWEST VALLEY 64 LENOX 54
In the boys contest, Southwest Valley pulled away late to snap a five-game drought and collect the 64-54 victory in a game that had 10 total lead changes.
"It's big, losing five in a row is not easy, it's a big win," Southwest Valley Coach Kyle Bashor told KMA Sports.
The Timberwolves led 13-12 after one quarter, but Lenox responded and took a 31-30 lead into halftime. After multiple lead changes, the T-Wolves finished the third quarter strong and took a 41-37 lead into the final frame. Lenox pulled within two with six minutes remaining, but Southwest Valley put the game on ice with clutch shooting and efficient trips to the free throw line to ice their second win of the season.
"We could have tightened up there towards the end and they didn't, they made some plays on the press and made some shots, it was nice," Bashor said.
Southwest Valley finished the night with four players scoring double figures. Blaine Venteicher led the way with 18 points, Garrett Marn added 15, Tucker Tepoel chipped in 14 and Tyler Hoover added 10. Marn and Tepoel also hauled in nine boards respectively.
"I think this helps us come together as a team, hopefully we keep moving in the right direction," Venteicher said of the win.
Lenox was led in the defeat by 16 points apiece from Chase Johnston and Colton Vieux. The Tigers fall to 1-4 on the season and will next be in action Thursday against Murray.
Southwest Valley improves to 2-5 on the season. The Timberwolves are off until after Christmas break and will resume action January 3rd against Southeast Warren.
"We still got to get some things figured out offensively and defensively, but this does build some confidence," Bashor said.
