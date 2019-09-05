(Corning) -- With plenty of new faces in the starting lineup in week one, Southwest Valley Football Coach Anthony Donahoo wasn't sure what he would see from his team.
Donahoo says he was pleased with what he got, as his team picked up an 18-6 win over Red Oak -- holding the Tigers scoreless until the fourth quarter.
"That's what made me really excited, is that our defense wasn't giving them many yards; I think they had 10 yards in the air and maybe 100 yards rushing for the game," said Donahoo.
Southwest Valley was led by defensive standout Tallen Myers -- who hadn't played a game in nearly one year after suffering a season-ending injury last year. Myers totaled 13.5 tackles, including two for loss and recovered a fumble. Southwest Valley has now started the season with a win in seven consecutive seasons.
"Week one is always about making less mistakes than the other team," said Donahoo. "You're going to make a whole lot of mistakes, you just have to make sure you make less than the other team. Week one is always a little bit sloppy, but we're hoping to fix a lot of those things and be ready for week two."
Up next for the Timberwolves is a week two matchup with Central Decatur (0-2). The Cardinals already have two games under their belt after playing in week zero and are led by Iowa State commit Cole Pedersen at quarterback.
"They are a team that will hit you big over the top," said Donahoo. "You have to make sure that you play solid on the backend fundamentally. As soon as you come up, he's going to hit you over the top for a big gain. When you back off too much or you rush too hard, you create lanes for Cole. That's a Division I athlete who is able to find seams, he's a big body and hard to bring down. You have to minimize lanes for him and don't give him the opportunities to hit you over the top with a big gain."
Donahoo says the key to a win will be the battle in the trenches.
"Offensively, we've got to set the tone," said Donahoo. "It's no secret that we are an option football team and want to set that up. What's helped us this year -- like it did a couple years ago -- is being able to pass the ball a little bit, so teams can't stack up the box like last year. On defense, it's about controlling the line of scrimmage. When I say that, I mean not getting too far up the field and not creating lanes for Cole to take off and run. We need to force third and long and sit stout with that third down defense."
Hear the full interview with Donahoo below.