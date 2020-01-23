(Corning) --This weekend, Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist will become the third member of her immediate family to partake in a state wrestling tournament. The freshman will also look to become the third to bring home some hardware when she partakes in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association State Wrestling Tournament (IWCOA) this weekend at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly.
Lundquist comes from a family with a strong history in Corning/Southwest Valley wrestling. Her father Matt was a state runner-up for Corning while her brother Teagan is one of just two Southwest Valley medalists in program history.
While wrestling is in Lundquist's bloodlines, she's still in the novice phase of her career, given this is her first year wrestling.
"I had a couple of thoughts about doing it when I was in elementary school but I pushed it off because I didn't know how people we're going to react and I didn't react to it," Lundquist.
However, it was last year, while serving as a wrestling cheerleader that she decided she wanted to give wrestling a shot.
"I just realized that I'd rather be on the mat wrestling," Lundquist said. "Just watching really made me want to do it."
Lundquists transition from matside to the mat has been rather smooth. The freshman is currently 15-7 overall at 106 pound and is 6-0 in girls action with a pair of tournament titles under her belt. Lundquist's quick success has earned her the No. 8 ranking by IAWrestle coming into this weekend's tournament.
"It's gone pretty good," Lundquist said, "Wrestling boys is a lot harder than wrestling girls because they're a lot stronger and have an advantage. I go to boys tournaments and think I'm just here to get better for when I wrestle the tougher girls at state."
The younger Lundquist notes the experiences of her brother have helped her immensely early in her career.
"When I'm on the mat wrestling, I think what would Teagan do sometimes."
This weekend, she will also look to do something Teagan did---earn a state medal.
"My goal is to place and see how far I can get. I know it's going to be a lot tougher than other tournaments I go to," Lundquist said.
This weekend will also present the potential challenge of facing wrestlers she's never seen before.
"I just know some of them are going to have more practice and experience than I have," Lundquist said.
So how does the talented Timberwolf freshman try to attack this weekend?
"Just go out there and being more confident in what I'm doing and not being afraid to shoot first."
Lundquist will be among many KMAland wrestlers participating in this weekend's two-day state wrestling tournament. Action will begin Friday evening in Waverly at 5 p.m.
The complete interview with Lundquist can be heard below.