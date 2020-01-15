(Corning) -- Southwest Valley standout Jentry Schafer has officially signed with Indian Hills Community College to play volleyball.
"It means a lot," Schafer said. "Volleyball is my favorite sport. It's going to be fun to play with a new team and see what the next step brings."
Schafer's time at Southwest Valley has featured dominant careers in both basketball and volleyball, which could have led to a tough decision for her to make. But Schafer says the decision was easy.
"I always knew that I wanted to play volleyball," Schafer said.
Schafer says the decision of where to go was also pretty easy once she was introduced to Indian Hills.
"They gave me a really nice offer and the campus was just really welcoming."
This past year, Schafer was a key part of Southwest Valley's team that won the most games in school history and the school's first Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament Championship. Schafer also broke the school's record for single-season blocks and was named to the All-Tournament Team of the 2019 KMA All-Star Volleyball Series.
While Schafer knows where she will be playing volleyball at for the next few years, she still has her sights on possibly playing after her time at Indian Hills is done.
"If I can that would be great, I mean, who wouldn't want to?" Schafer said.
The complete interview with Schafer can be viewed below.