(Corning) -- Southwest Valley's march towards Pride of Iowa supremacy carried on Tuesday night with a three set (25-19, 25-19, 25-15) sweep of Bedford in a Pride of Iowa Conference match heard on KMA-FM
"We got the job done and got it done in three." Southwest Valley Coach Lindsay Wetzel told KMA Sports, "All-in-all, it was an OK win."
The Timberwolves "OK" win came on a night where they honored their five seniors; Jentry Schafer, Kayley Myers, Delaney Dalton, Allison Marshall and Olivia Jacobs. Schafer spearheaded the T-Wolves senior night performance with 14 kills and three blocks. Schafer's third block of the contest was her 62nd of the season, breaking a school record for blocks in a season previously set by Marie Palmer in 2013.
"Me and coach were talking about it, we figured that I would get it somewhere around this time. It feels pretty good to get it." Schafer said.
Delaney Dalton and Kayley Myers complimented Schafer's 14-kill performance with six and five kills respectively. Norah Lund and Marah Larsen had three kills apiece. Isabelle Inman assisted on 26 of Southwest Valley's 31 kills Tuesday night. During the second set, Inman tallied her 1000th career assist.
"I had no idea I was close to 1,000," Inman said.
"She's super important." Wetzel said, "As a freshman, she wasn't even on varsity, for her to have 1,000 career assists is great."
Southwest Valley opened the first set with a 13-6 lead before allowing Bedford to go on a 9-0 run and take a 15-13 lead. The Timberwolves responded to Bedford's 9-0 run with one of their own en route to a 25-19 victory. Southwest Valley never trailed in the second set and peeled off another 25-19 victory. Southwest Valley controlled the third set, only trailing 1-0 and stretched their lead to as large as 23-9. Bedford tried to string together a comeback and chipped the deficit to as little as 24-15, but an attack error on Bedford sealed the victory for Southwest Valley
The boosts moves Southwest Valley to 16-4 overall and 3-0 in Pride of Iowa. The Timberwolves remain as just one of two POI teams that are unbeaten in conference play alongside East Union and will continue their quest for a conference title next Monday with a home stand against Martensdale-St. Mary's.
"We have to be strong, be able to finish matches and put teams away," Wetzel said, "When we're playing a level above teams, we need to keep pushing through and not let them in it."
Bedford was led in the defeat by eight kills from freshman Emily Baker. Darcy Davis added six kills for the Bulldogs, who drop to 6-15 overall and 1-3 in conference play. The Bulldogs next contest will be a non-conference home tilt with Murray next Tuesday.
Complete video interviews with Inman, Schafer and Coach Wetzel can be found below.