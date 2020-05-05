(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley boys tennis squad was eyeing its first state trip in 11 years while the girls were hoping to continue to improve. Unfortunately, the cancellation of the spring sports season brought those goals to a premature end.
"Definitely heartbreaking," Coach Liz Timmerman said. "Everybody is in the same boat, but it doesn't make it any easier for our players.
Timmerman, who coaches both tennis teams at Southwest Valley, says her players had been practicing throughout the year to get ready for the upcoming season.
"They were playing since about February and March," Timmerman said. "It felt like they were prepared going into the season."
Senior Adam Harris was slated to lead the boys this season. Harris went 6-4 last season and had his sights set on qualifying for state.
"He had a great season last year and had state in his goals," Timmerman said. "It was definitely an attainable goal. He worked like crazy and was a little disappointed from last season. Sometimes disappointment can turn into motivation, and I saw that in him."
Junior Cade Hutchings was set to return after posting a 5-5 record last season. Adam Timmerman, Gabe Fuller and Dayton Cobb posted three wins apiece last season and were set to be key parts of the lineup again this year.
The Timberwolves were slated to return every starter from last season's squad that posted a 3-7 record.
"We had some strong hitters," Timmerman said. "We were working on that getting first serve in. We had a good number one, a good number two. We also had depth. We weren't going to have any freshmen this year. It was going to be all returners, and that makes it a little bit different when they already know the game."
Seniors Jentry Schafer and Rylie Jacobs along with junior Makayla Houck were primed to guide the girls this season. Tonna Damewood, Chloey Means and Kendi Graham were also returning and looking to improve.
"They have been in tennis a couple years," Timmerman said. "They knew what they needed to do to make themselves better. That's what we were planning on doing. It was definitely going to be a learning year for some, then the others were going to make their technique better."
Timmerman, who is in her first year as head coach, admits she hadn't spent much time thinking about goals for this season.
"I really didn't want to think about that too hard," Timmerman said. "There were quite a few people commenting that the boys team might be a contender for state. I hadn't really thought about that, but because of the depth and experience we had, that could have been something in our contention."
Timmerman admits it wouldn't have been easy.
"I know it's really difficult and a lofty goal," she said, "but when you have depth like that (it's possible). Last year, they were getting good and when you get more experience, you get better."
The complete interview with Coach Timmerman can be heard below.