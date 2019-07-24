(Creston) -- The following is courtesy of a release from Southwestern Community College.
Southwestern Community College announced today that Shaela Camp and Mallory McArtor will take over as Southwestern’s co-head coaches for the fall 2019 volleyball season.
Camp, who assisted at Indian Hills from August 2012 through August 2017, helped the program reach new heights. Prior to coaching at Indian Hills, Camp competed on the volleyball team as an outside hitter for the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater Warhawks. She taught as an adjunct instructor for Indian Hills as well. Camp currently works for the United States Postal Service in Creston. Camp’s husband, Jordan, is entering his first year as head coach for the Spartans baseball program.
McArtor, current second year assistant softball coach for the Spartans, will be switching gears at Southwestern to take on a head coaching role. During college, McArtor was an all-region, four-year, letter-winner and scholar-athlete for Coe College as a shortstop for the softball team. She will maintain her responsibilities as assistant coach for the Spartans softball team as well.
Doug North, Southwestern athletic director, said the co-head coaches will both bring a unique fire to the program.
“This is an awesome opportunity for our student-athletes, who will be on campus soon,” North said. “Shaela and Mallory will each have a different emphasis in the program. Shaela has an intensive volleyball background and Mallory has demonstrated her ability to lead and motivate through her direction of the softball team. Our incoming student-athletes will benefit tremendously from the expertise of both coaches and that is exciting for all of us.”
Camp and McArtor replace Casey Quiggle, who finished up with the Spartans in early July after one season at the helm of the Spartan volleyball program.